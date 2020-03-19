Grocery stores struggle to keep up with demand

“We can order so much and they kind of send us what they decide to send us to keep it fair among the stores,” Meyer said.

Many stores have implemented special hours of operation for those customers deemed most at risk for serious illness should they contract the virus, including those over age 60, those with underlying health conditions and pregnant women.

SpartanNash, which operates more than 150 stores in nine states, including two Family Fare locations in Rapid City, has set aside Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. for such shoppers.

Safeway stores in Rapid City also followed suit with the early shopping hours and are also closing earlier, 8 p.m., joining other stores, including Walmart, which have also changed their hours of operation to allow for deep cleaning and restocking of store shelves.

Timmons Market in Rapid Valley is also opening early for seniors and other at-risk shoppers, with the store remaining open until 10 p.m.

“Here at the store we’ve been really busy pretty much open to close every day,” said a Timmons Market employee.

Meyer said a number of at-risk customers have taken advantage of the exclusive shopping time 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. at the Sturgis store. The policy is on the honor system