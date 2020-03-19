Grocery stores struggle to keep up with demand

STURGIS | It’s early August, not mid-March for some local grocery store owners, who are seeing unprecedented shopping demand as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
“We’re having motorcycle rally days, every day. Our biggest volume of the year is right now — March — which is usually a slow time of year,” Josh Meyer, meat manager at Grocery Mart in Sturgis, said.
Stores are continuing to see empty shelves as residents not knowing how long schools and other public places will be closed or how long they may have to hunker down at home because of the pandemic stock up on basic items.
Some stores have been out of paper products, particularly toilet paper and sanitizing and other cleaning products for several days.
Meyer said demand for essential food items like milk, eggs and meat and particularly bread has jumped as well.
“We’re completely out of bread right now and probably will be until tomorrow or Saturday,” he said.
Other stores have stocks of bread products but with open gaps on the shelves as well.
Stores have placed purchase quantity limits on many items to discourage hoarding. Meyer said suppliers are starting to limit what they send.
Their Thursday delivery only contained about half of what was ordered, he said.
“We can order so much and they kind of send us what they decide to send us to keep it fair among the stores,” Meyer said.
Many stores have implemented special hours of operation for those customers deemed most at risk for serious illness should they contract the virus, including those over age 60, those with underlying health conditions and pregnant women.
SpartanNash, which operates more than 150 stores in nine states, including two Family Fare locations in Rapid City, has set aside Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. for such shoppers.
Safeway stores in Rapid City also followed suit with the early shopping hours and are also closing earlier, 8 p.m., joining other stores, including Walmart, which have also changed their hours of operation to allow for deep cleaning and restocking of store shelves.
Timmons Market in Rapid Valley is also opening early for seniors and other at-risk shoppers, with the store remaining open until 10 p.m.
“Here at the store we’ve been really busy pretty much open to close every day,” said a Timmons Market employee.
Meyer said a number of at-risk customers have taken advantage of the exclusive shopping time 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. at the Sturgis store. The policy is on the honor system
“It seems to be working,” Meyer said. “People seem to be respecting it.”
Stores have also roped off self-serve areas, including delicatessen, salad and soup bars and pastry displays, along with cases containing assorted loose candies and nuts.
Stores have also closed café areas and suspended in-store food sampling.
Stores have increased the cleaning of high-touch surfaces, food service counters, checkout lanes, conveyor belts, fuel pump handles, pin pads and touch screens, mandating those surfaces be cleaned and sanitized at least every 30 minutes or more frequently.
Store employees have been seen spraying and wiping the push handles of grocery carts as they are brought inside.