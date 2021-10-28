Groundbreaking held for $2.8 million Homestead Street extension in Rapid Valley

Homestead Street could be connected by the end of July 2022 after its official groundbreaking Thursday morning.

Rapid City Council, Elevate Rapid City, Lind-Exco and Rapid City Area Schools representatives broke ground on the 900-foot extension.

Kumar Veluswamy, director of Facilities Services with Rapid City Area Schools, said when he learned about the schools and roads in the area about six or seven years ago, he knew it wasn’t safe enough.

He said nothing was able to move until last year when he and Council members Bill Evans and Ritchie Nordstrom wrote a recommendation letter to the council supporting a Tax Increment Finance District for the extension. Council approved it in October 2020 with an 8-0 vote.

“For all of the students that we serve between East Middle School and Valley View, this is great,” Veluswamy said. “It also supports the community. There’s a lot of growth that’s going to happen and is coming rapidly to the city.”

He said the district serves over 1,000 students at both schools and with 80-foot buses, the extension will provide more safety.

"I think it's a win-win for the community," he said.

Evans said it will also be a great thruway for first responders and anyone who needs to drive through the area. Currently, those coming from Elk Vale Road drive onto Homestead, Timmons Boulevard, Bernice Street, Degeest Drive and back to Homestead to make it to the schools.

The district would fund $2,802,102 of the project’s expenses and it would be paid off by June 2033. The total estimated cost is $2,890,707. The road will extend from Timmons Boulevard to Missoula Street.

Doyle Estes, developer of Homestead Street Extension, said the project will start over the winter and asphalt would begin in the spring and summer.

Nordstrom said on a small scale, the extension is a great example of a public and private partnership.

“It is a formation of a partnership between the public sector, who are able to do a lot of things that government cannot do, but the private sector needs our assistance as well to get through the regulations,” he said.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.