GROUNDBREAKING RESEARCH: SD Mines student receives $130,000 NSF fellowship award

As a senior at Sturgis Brown High School, Laura Brunmaier didn’t think in modest terms when she chose the subject of her science project. She focused on Albert Einstein’s theory of special relativity.

“At that point I just liked science, and I kind of explored all of it,” she said.

Now, Brunmaier is a Ph.D. candidate and a graduate research assistant in Biomedical Engineering at South Dakota Mines. She’s also been working, since the beginning of the fall semester, with the support of a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship totaling $130,000.

The fellowship, as stated on the NSF GRFP website, helps recipients “become life-long leaders that contribute significantly to both scientific innovation and teaching.” It notes past fellows, including “numerous Nobel Prize winners, former U.S. Secretary of Energy, Steven Chu, Google founder, Sergey Brin and Freakonomics co-author, Steven Levitt.”

A driving force for the fellowship award was Brunmaier’s work on a device she’s calling an In Vitro Testing Platform. Brunmaier spearheaded the development of the device, which can, among other things, facilitate tests on tissues outside of the body. The work could lead to a number of medical applications, she said, including ways to test the efficiency of cancer medications.

Brunmaier did not go straight to science and South Dakota Mines after she graduated from high school in 2007. She attended South Dakota State University for a year before switching to South Dakota Mines as a pre-law major. Then she left, before graduating, to work as a store manager for AT&T. She worked for the company until 2016, when she returned to South Dakota Mines. She resumed her undergraduate work with an eye toward science, the subject she’d grown to love. She majored in applied biological sciences.

“It was always there,” she said of her fondness for science, noting that it was fueled by observations of people encountering health problems.

“My mom, in particular, would take care of people in hospice,” she said. “I helped her at a young age.”

She also helped out at an assisted-living facility.

“It always bothered me, seeing people being sick and doctors running out of options,” she said.

So channeling her concern for people’s health and her passion for science, she came back to South Dakota Mines. She was particularly drawn to research.

“Doctors are only as good as the knowledge and tools that they have,” she said. “I didn’t want to be handicapped by that. It was more interesting for me to advance the field and provide knowledge or tools for them, so they can help people be healthier.”

As an undergraduate she worked on projects involving scientific research, leading to awards and several presentations in Pierre. Her studies led to graduate work.

“I got an email from Dr. Travis Walker,” she said. “He wanted someone who would build a blood vessel. I found this very interesting because cardiovascular disease has kind of wreaked havoc in my family, so it’s something special to me. It’s more personal.”

Brunmaier completed her undergraduate work in 2019 and began her study as a graduate student, working with Walker, an associate professor in the Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering.

“We were going to engineer a blood vessel that could be used by surgeons for cardiovascular bypass surgeries,” Brunmaier said. “Along that way, we found another hole – which is testing of these devices, or testing of devices in general.”

Walker said Brunmaier brought the “biological background while I would provide the mechanical and material science perspective.”

He later added, “We started working together and it’s been awesome ever since.”

The blood vessel structure they created, Brunmaier said, is a “tissue-engineered vascular graft.”

The now prominent machine Brunmaier created — working with Walker and Cyle Miller, Career Technical Education teacher at Sturgis Brown High School — enables Brunmaier to discover how tissues interact with this graft. Brunmaier noted a number of other professors who spurred her thinking, including Steve Smith, professor and department head of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering at South Dakota Mines.

Brunmaier said the machine, which she calls an In Vitro Testing Platform, allows researchers to work with tissues outside of the body. It's a small device that she uses in combination with other equipment.

“From a research perspective, in vitro devices, outside of the body, are important because we control what goes into that system, and we can alter that system to see what happens,” she said. “We need to be able to put the cells in an environment where they think they’re in a body, but it’s much simpler than what’s in your body.”

The complexity of what’s happening inside a body, she explained, can obscure “what’s actually the trigger to something that’s occurring.”

She said she’s filed an Invention Disclosure for the device, a preliminary step to a possible patent application.

Brunmaier noted a number of possible applications for the work, including the exploration of more effective cancer treatments. A persistent challenge, she said, lies with “getting drugs only to cancer, and not allowing them to affect healthy tissues in the body.”

Brunmaier works with members of the Walker Research Group led by Walker, associate professor of chemical and biological engineering at Mines. She was also awarded a $20,000 grant from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, and her work led to a $40,000 grant from the Alternatives Research and Development Foundation for her studies of blood vessels.

“Kudos to Laura Brunmaier for her excellent work,” said South Dakota Mines President Jim Rankin in a statement. “This is the kind of innovation that is changing the world.”

An initial Nelson Research Grant totaling $5,000 from South Dakota Mines helped launch her initial idea, according to an announcement from the university.

