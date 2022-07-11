Group, city at odds with lack of Vision Funds

Rapid City Vision Funds have not yet been dispersed to the He Sapa Otipi/Indigenous Community Center, but city officials said the group has not submitted project designs, business plans or invoices.

He Sapa Otipi said in a press release Thursday that it had not received any of the $9 million funds allocated from the Rapid City Council due to a contingency stating the Department of the Interior needed to approve.

“Our community needs a place to revitalize our language and culture," He Sapa Otipi President Cante Heart said in the news release. "A safe place where our relatives can gather, young and old alike. This contingency only causes the project to not move forward, and continues to demonstrate the lack of relationship between the city and Native community.”

In January, the council approved a $2 million allocation in 2022 and $7 million in 2023 for the group to go toward the Native American Community Center/Community Development Corporation in partnership with the Indian Boarding School Lands group.

The project represents a solution to a 1948 act stating three parcels of land within the city could revert to the Department of the Interior, and a November 2020 resolution passed by the council that calls for a land substitution valued at $20 million.

In the release, the organization called for the contingency to be removed and the Vision Funds be awarded.

Mayor Steve Allender said Monday that no design work has been completed, the city is unaware of formal relationships with contractors and designers, and has not received a business plan.

"There's some allegation that they're being treated differently from other people, which is false and it can be demonstrated by our past Vision Fund awards and the multitude of recipients over the years," Allender said.

He said the payments from Vision Funds are made after verification that the contractors are paid and a structure in place. Allender said the money typically comes quarterly in the form of a reimbursement, and the city does not front the money for anyone's project.

Allender said there must be protections in place for the funds, which come from taxpayers. He said it would be inappropriate for the city to simply send a check with the money, and that is true for all projects.

"I support the Native American Community Center, I always have. I'm on record, I've given speeches about this, urging the City Council to fund this," he said. "This is something that we should be doing for the Native American population in Rapid City and in the whole Black Hills area, but I can't support what would appear to be a haphazard or high-risk scenario where we're delivering millions of dollars of taxpayer money without some assurance that the project is going to be completed."

Allender said the contingency is meant to make the award part of the settlement of the land issues. He said that's why the money was awarded in the first place.

Allender said he has not yet spoken with the group but was out with COVID-19 last week and came back to work Monday. He said the city has primarily spoken with the Indian Boarding School Lands group, but is working on contacting He Sapa Otipi this week.

He said if the money is not spent this year, the money will be held. Allender said the city has held funds for other projects before.

"This is a policy decision on how to deal with this allocation, and it's also a process question that everyone who submits for Vision Funds is held to," he said.

He Sapa Otipi did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.