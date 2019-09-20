A group of Rapid City residents took part in a worldwide demonstration on Friday morning to demand the adoption of stronger public policy on climate change.
Approximately 50 people attended what organizers call a "Global Climate Strike." Similar demonstrations are taking place in other parts of South Dakota and across the globe, the Associated Press reports.
Locally, demonstrators from a wide range of age groups picketed with signs in hand along the corner of 5th and Omaha streets. Motorists who passed them by occasionally honked their car horns in an apparent show of support.
Several adults who attended Friday's event held signs that called for action on climate change for the sake of future generations. Standing by the busy roadway and across from the City Administration Center, Elsa Arns said that she and her husband, Harold, were participating for their children and grandchildren.
"We don't have time to waste," she said.
The world has warmed about 1 degree Celsius, or 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit, since before the Industrial Revolution, according to the AP. Scientists have attributed the increase to the emission of heat-trapping gasses from fuel burning and other human activity.
Many who attended Friday's rally held signs that took aim at those who reject mainstream climate change science.
"Climate change is not a liberal conspiracy," one man's sign read.
In a similar vein, local activist and former mayoral candidate Natalie Stites Means lead the group by megaphone at one point in a chant of "climate change is not a lie, do not let our planet die."
Although students in other parts of the world have left their schools in large groups to take part in the strike, Rapid City Area Schools spokesperson Katy Urban said that no local walkouts were planned. She said that students who did walk out for Friday's rally would likely only be marked as absent and would not face further punishment.
Rapid City public school students last year staged a walkout on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting to advocate for stricter gun control.
Still, several young children did attend Friday's rally. Karissa Loewen, who helped to organize a local protest against the detention of migrant children at the southern border, said she was moved to coordinate a local climate strike at the behest of her son, Emory Meyer Loewen. Emory told the Rapid City Journal that he biked from West Middle School to demonstrate out of concern for the planet.
"If we don't do something to protect our planet," he said, "then no one will."
Similarly, Shawntay Lupi said that she excused her daughter Emma Casey from school for the day to take part in the event. Lupi said that her daughter had asked to do so for her birthday, which was Friday.
As cars whizzed by her that morning, Emma held a sign overhead that read "Protect Unci Maka," which in Lakota translates to "Grandmother Earth."
Other climate strikes were reportedly planned in Spearfish, Pine Ridge, Sioux Falls, Vermillion and Eureka.