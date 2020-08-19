Group protests Philip KXL pipeline work camp opening in September

A small group protested Monday near a Keystone XL pipeline work camp that’s set to open next month just outside the small town of Philip.
The “man camp” will bring drugs, sexual violence and other crimes to Philip, the nearby Cheyenne River Reservation and Rapid City, said Candi Brings Plenty.
“Every time there’s an extraction from Mother Earth, Indigenous women are most impacted,” said the Indigenous justice organizer for the ACLU.
“We have seen the impact in North Dakota, especially with the Bakken Shale” oil area, Brings Plenty said. Now “they’re going to impact our communities.”
Brings Plenty served as the legal observer during the protest, which was organized by young people with the Cheyenne River Grassroots Collective.
The group stood outside the work camp holding banners reading “Caution: Illegal Construction” and “Man Camp Brings Violent Crimes.”
A third banner said “Kristi Noem, we are not a riot” and “We defeated it once, we’ll defeat it again” — a reference to the current “riot boosting” law that was created after a federal judge said parts of the old law were unconstitutional.
The workforce camp in Haakon County is set to open in early September, said Sara Rabern, spokeswoman for TC Energy, the company hoping to build the pipeline.
“We are near completion of our workforce camp construction and have limited workers onsite to finish a few remaining tasks,” she said.
The camp is expected to house no more than 400 people during the remainder of 2020, Rabern said. They’ll be working on “various activities related to pipeline construction, including facilities work.”
Photos by Brings Plenty show rows of mobile homes, likely the buildings that were stored in Rapid City back in August 2019. Brings Plenty said the site has no signage that would let people know it's a work camp for the pipeline and that several Philip residents who stopped by the protest didn’t know what was being built.
The workers will be a significant population boost to Philip, which has an estimated 840 residents, according to a 2018 Census survey.
TC Energy — which is headquartered in Calgary, Canada — plans to build three other workforce camps in Meade, Harding and Tripp counties, Rabern said. The 2021 construction schedule will determine when they’ll be built and occupied.
Rabern said the camps are being built so the workers can live closer to their job sites,“thereby minimizing fatigue during the commute and maximizing their time available to relax before they” return to work.
Safety concerns
“We’re trying to bring awareness and visibility and community education to what’s going on,” Brings Plenty said of why they held the protest.
She said Philip residents stopped to ask about the protest and the group told them about the work camp and their safety concerns.
Bring Plenty said the work camp is just 1/2 mile from Philip, 30 minutes from the reservation border and less than 1.5 hours from Rapid City.
She's worried the well-paid workers will spend their money in those communities on drugs and at bars, where they will target women.
Brings Plenty said she’s concerned about sexual violence including sex trafficking, which she said isn’t just when someone forces another into sex slavery. She said it’s also when men pay others to bring women or girls to parties so they can try to have sex with them. Bring Plenty said a friend's niece was a target in that kind of scenario.
Brings Plenty pointed to a study funded by the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics to back up her fears about the Keystone XL Pipeline.
The study found that serious violence in the Bakken region of North Dakota and Montana increased by 38% during the oil boom while it decreased by 4% in the non-Bakken areas. Men were more likely to be victims than women but women saw a 33% increase in intimate-partner violence.
Rabern said the workers living at the camps will be “highly-skilled men and women” and all employees, contractors and vendors working on construction or field sites must pass a criminal background check.
She said each camp will have a guard building and 24/7 security that will only let in personnel and approved visitors. Visitors must receive prior approval and wear a badge while at the camp. There’s also a strict code of conduct that includes a ban on firearms and drugs.
Brings Plenty said some cars honked in support of their protest while others yelled derogatory messages. She said a man on a tractor pointed a rifle at them while another man in a vehicle pointed a gun at the group and said he would shoot down their drone if they flew it over the property.
“We are unarmed peaceful protesters,” she said.
Brings Plenty said police officers, sheriff's deputies and state troopers later showed up and were very respectful.
The Collective is holding another event next Monday in Bridger that will protest the pipeline and remember people who went missing or were murdered in relation to the extraction industry.
Legal status
If approved, the $8 billion Keystone XL Pipeline would run 1,200-miles from the Alberta tar sands in Canada to Nebraska, entering South Dakota at a spot 32 miles northwest of Buffalo. It would run southeast through Harding, Butte, Perkins, Pennington, Haakon, Jones, Lyman, Meade and Tripp counties. It would exit the state about 20 miles southeast of Colome.
The oil would be then be transferred to another TC Energy pipeline before being shipped to the Gulf of Mexico.
Many Native American citizens and nations, environmentalists and some landowners are opposed to the pipeline due to the safety concerns raised by Brings Plenty. They’re also worried about climate change and possible oil spills that would impact land and drinking water. A new worry is that workers living in close quarters could contract the coronavirus and then spread it to nearby communities.
Many tribal members are upset the pipeline is being built through Rosebud Sioux mineral rights trust land in Tripp County and throughout areas promised to the Oceti Sakowin in now-broken treaties.
In April, a federal judge canceled a water-crossing permit that TC Energy needs to complete its pipeline. While the company can’t build the pipeline itself, it can still work on related infrastructure.
"Pre-construction is still construction," Brings Plenty said.
Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
