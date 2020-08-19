Group protests Philip KXL pipeline work camp opening in September

The study found that serious violence in the Bakken region of North Dakota and Montana increased by 38% during the oil boom while it decreased by 4% in the non-Bakken areas. Men were more likely to be victims than women but women saw a 33% increase in intimate-partner violence.

Rabern said the workers living at the camps will be “highly-skilled men and women” and all employees, contractors and vendors working on construction or field sites must pass a criminal background check.

She said each camp will have a guard building and 24/7 security that will only let in personnel and approved visitors. Visitors must receive prior approval and wear a badge while at the camp. There’s also a strict code of conduct that includes a ban on firearms and drugs.

Brings Plenty said some cars honked in support of their protest while others yelled derogatory messages. She said a man on a tractor pointed a rifle at them while another man in a vehicle pointed a gun at the group and said he would shoot down their drone if they flew it over the property.

“We are unarmed peaceful protesters,” she said.

Brings Plenty said police officers, sheriff's deputies and state troopers later showed up and were very respectful.