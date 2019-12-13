A handful of protestors braved cold temperatures Friday evening to display their opposition to the U.S. Atomic Safety and Licensing Board decision to not survey a Black Hills site for cultural resources of concern for the Oglala Sioux Tribe.
The group gathered Friday evening at the corner of Omaha and Fifth streets in Rapid City with lighted signs saying "water is life" and the Lakota translation of the same phrase, "mni wiconi."
A panel of three judges ruled Thursday the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission tried diligently to cooperate with the tribe to conduct the survey at a potential uranium mine near Edgemont.
Some Native American and environmental protestors said Friday the survey was not enough to protect the water and the sacred areas of the Black Hills.
Lilias Jarding of the Black Hills Clear Water Alliance said she was there to show support of the Oglala Sioux Tribe and to bring awareness to the importance of cultural resource protection.
"We want to make sure that people understand that is the issue," Jarding said. "We also want to remind people that uranium mining has no place in the Black Hills."
Richard Toledo Jr., a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, said he was there to support clean water.
"Water is always life, and that is the belief of the Lakota Nation and all indigenous tribes," Toledo said. "No more uranium mining. We need to protect our water rights and our way of life."
Carla Marshall, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, said that she questioned the methodology of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission's survey.
"They think they go down and kick a few rocks and call it good," Marshall said. "Whereas our Lakota methodology is based in eons of traditional thought, culture and language. There is a lot of knowledge in doing these. We are trying to protect sacred sites, and not only are the Black Hills sacred, but so are our aquifers."