Group receives $3 million CDC COVID-19 grant to help SD tribes

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A Rapid City-based health group has received a $3 million grant from the Centers for Disease Control to help South Dakota and other Great Plains tribes respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This pandemic has exposed the limitations of the public health infrastructure in Indian Country,” Jerilyn Church, CEO of the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Health Board, said in a Tuesday news release.

“This funding will enable our organization to expand our response readiness and provide regional public health leadership by fostering collaborative efforts between tribes, states and federal agencies for the purpose of improving tribal emergency preparedness, response, mitigation and recovery,” Church said.

The Health Board received the CDC grant through the Great Plains Tribal Epidemiology Center. Both groups serve 18 tribes across the Dakotas, Nebraska and Iowa.

As of Tuesday, there were 445 COVID-cases and 10 deaths in the counties within, on or near these 18 tribes, the news releases says.

The funding will be used to create a regional tribal emergency operations center that has culturally responsive public health plans and procedures, the release says. It will also be used to help tribes create or enhance their own emergency command centers, policies and plans.