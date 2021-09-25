Group seeks $7 million in Vision Funds to boost affordable housing

The Strategic Housing Trust Fund hopes to receive $7 million from the city's Vision Fund to help address the region's growing affordable housing crisis.

Alan Solano, President and CEO of the John T. Vucurevich Foundation, said the money would be used along with other funds to finance affordable housing projects that are needed for much of the community's workforce.

“This really is trying to leverage all people that are impacted and can benefit from housing that really matches our workforce,” he said. “I think that’s one of the things that becomes really apparent when you look at the workforce in Rapid City and the surrounding area. We don’t necessarily have the housing that matches what that workforce needs or can afford at this time.”

Liz Hamburg, CEO of the Black Hills Area Community Foundation, said they will primarily focus on multi-family housing but will also consider supporting single-family developments.

A 2018 housing affordability study commissioned by the Vucurevich Foundation found that Rapid City was short 3,500 housing units that cost less than $900 a month. The study found that the market needed a minimum of 1,459 rental units with a gross rental cost of no more than $500 per month.