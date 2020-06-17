Group seeks to name Rapid Creek watershed as a recreation area

"Part of this designation should be the withdrawal of mineral claims in that part of the watershed, so that recreation, the economy and natural resources — including Rapid City's drinking water — are protected from mining," he said.

Gold exploration and mining in the Black Hills have long been concerns of environmental groups and Native American tribal members, who see the Black Hills as sacred land. F3 Gold of Minneapolis has nearly 2,500 mining claims in the hills, including claims near Pactola Reservoir. A Canadian company, Mineral Mountain Resources, has more than 7,500 acres of claims near Rochford and Pe' Sla.

Herreman said the mining activity is a threat to the natural beauty and Rapid City's water supply.

"The well-being of our economy and communities also depend on plentiful, clean water," Herreman said. "In April, the Rapid Creek watershed was designated as one of the most endangered rivers in America because of the gold exploration."

Herreman said in order for the land to be named a recreation area, Congress will need to act. However, Herreman said the new group has not yet reached out to South Dakota's congressional delegation to gauge support.

"As today is our initial jump-starting of our action, we haven't started that process yet. That is on our schedule for follow-ups here for the following weeks," Herreman said.

