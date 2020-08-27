Group to gather Saturday for 50th anniversary of Mount Rushmore occupation

A gathering to mark the 50th anniversary of the occupation of Mount Rushmore will take place Saturday amidst renewed calls and actions to return the monument and rest of the Black Hills to the Lakota people.
“I’m coming in to teach and educate people about the facts of what has really happened in the (Native American) civil rights movement which is what has led up to today,” Quanah Parker Brightman said Thursday from the airport in Oakland, California. “I’m going up there to honor my father and to honor our group’s accomplishments.”
Quanah, 43, is the son of Lehman Brightman who founded the Bay Area-based United Native Americans group in 1968 and helped lead the three-month occupation in 1970. Both are members of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe. Quanah now leads UNA which has helped defeat fossil fuel projects in recent years.
The Mount Rushmore occupation — which occurred three years before the Wounded Knee Occupation — marks “the first Lakota Sioux Indian uprising since we wiped out General Custer,” Brightman said in a video on the event's Facebook page, adding that his great-great grandfather died during the battle.
“We’re going to be asking and demanding for this return of the sacred Black Hills, asking for reparations for all the gold stolen by the Homestake Mine and Hearst Corporation,” Quanah said. “We’re also going to be demanding that the Department of the Interior and National Parks Service takes steps for retiring Mount Rushmore and removing it from our sacred site.”
Quanah told the Journal that he obtained a permit from Mount Rushmore to host the event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the amphitheater this Saturday. The event will consist of prayer and different speakers. Up to 50 people may attend and they must wear face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Quanah said UNA has always been against achieving its goals through confrontational protest methods that lead to violence or arrests.
“We are going to push forward with reopening the case of the Black Hills,” by lobbying politicians and trying to begin a new court case, he said.
A 1980 U.S. Supreme Court ruling recognized that the Black Hills were stolen but did not say the land should be returned the Oceti Sakowin. Instead, the court said the federal government owes the tribes compensation for the land. The government is still holding more than $1 billion after the tribes declined to accept compensation over land.
Quanah pointed to a recent Supreme Court decision that ruled nearly half of Oklahoma falls within Native American reservations as hope that the court will one day find that the Black Hills should be returned to the Lakota people.
He also pointed to a 1978 Congressional bill as evidence of politicians being wiling to take up the case. The bill introduced by former NBA player and Sen. Bill Bradley would have returned the mountains to the Lakota people but it failed in committee.
The occupation
The Journal published more than a dozen articles on the occupation but took few photos, archives show.
The fist story appeared on Aug. 24, 1970, and was about an Oglala Lakota-led vigil at Sheep Mountain in the Badlands being moved to Mount Rushmore in order to focus on two issues.
The group, led by Leo Wilcox of Pine Ridge, was protesting the federal government’s failure to return the Badlands Bombing Range to the Oglala Lakota families it evicted to create the World War II training site. They were also protesting the slow pace of the Indian Claims Commission to resolve the Black Hills issue, the claim that was eventually ruled on by the Supreme Court.
The group set up a camp near the monument and held daily vigils that involved prayer, dancing, sign holding and educating tourists, archives show. Signs included messages such as "the great Sioux nation continues to fight for equality before the law" and "Wasichu (colonizer) — you took OUR lands, OUR hills, OUR mountains and put the faces of your folk heroes in OUR granite."
Brightman and other UNA members arrived Aug. 29. The Journal later referred to Brightman as the “head of the protest.”
Lehman grew up on the Cheyenne River Reservation and died in 2017, according to an obituary in the East Bay Times. He was a Korean War veteran, college football player and professor who helped create the first Native American studies program at Berkeley. His leadership role at Mount Rushmore was sandwiched between his participation in the Alcatraz and Wounded Knee occupations.
Other Red Power leaders, including Dennis Banks and Russell Means of the American Indian Movement, also showed up to the Mount Rushmore occupation.
A small group eventually climbed up the mountain — which it renamed Crazy Horse Monument — and created a camp east of the carved faces. The protesters never damaged the monument.
The group hung a banner next to President Lincoln’s face reading “Crazy Horse Monument, Indian Power” and continued to speak out about the theft of the Black Hills and failure to return the bombing range land.
Brightman, Means and John Trudell of AIM and the Alcatraz occupation also convinced Mount Rushmore staff to stop selling postcards depicting victims of the Wounded Knee Massacre. They also asked for the monument to let Native Americans sell art and perform at the site.
Several South Dakota-based Native American leaders and groups condemned the occupation and its tactics, archives show. One group even asked for local, state and federal officials to remove the protesters.
But Mount Rushmore officials didn’t try to remove the group, it regularly met with the them and provided space for their activities.
John Fire Lame Deer — a spiritual leader and great-grandson of Miniconju Lakota leader Lame Deer — planted a staff with eagle feathers on the top of the peak during a religious ceremony on Oct. 1, the Journal reported.
The Journal’s last article on the occupation appears to have been published on Oct. 2 and there doesn’t seem to be an article explaining how the event ended.
AIM members climbed the mountain again in June 1971 but were arrested that time.
