Group to gather Saturday for 50th anniversary of Mount Rushmore occupation

Quanah told the Journal that he obtained a permit from Mount Rushmore to host the event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the amphitheater this Saturday. The event will consist of prayer and different speakers. Up to 50 people may attend and they must wear face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Quanah said UNA has always been against achieving its goals through confrontational protest methods that lead to violence or arrests.

“We are going to push forward with reopening the case of the Black Hills,” by lobbying politicians and trying to begin a new court case, he said.

A 1980 U.S. Supreme Court ruling recognized that the Black Hills were stolen but did not say the land should be returned the Oceti Sakowin. Instead, the court said the federal government owes the tribes compensation for the land. The government is still holding more than $1 billion after the tribes declined to accept compensation over land.

Quanah pointed to a recent Supreme Court decision that ruled nearly half of Oklahoma falls within Native American reservations as hope that the court will one day find that the Black Hills should be returned to the Lakota people.