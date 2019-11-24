The Little Elk Creek Trail near Piedmont is a popular recreation destination in the Black Hills, but it harbors a secret.
As Michael Engelhart of the Forest Service said, “It’s one of the finest trails in the Black Hills, and it’s not a trail.”
Not an official trail, anyway. It’s a road that was washed out by the flood of 1972 and was later closed to vehicles. Since then, many people have used it for hiking and mountain-biking, even though it has never been added to the official trail system of the Black Hills National Forest.
Black Hills Trails, a nonprofit, is preparing to formally request that the Forest Service sanction the Little Elk Creek Trail and grant it the trappings of official status — such as signs, better parking, improved trail maintenance, and inclusion on trail maps. The formal trail proposal could also include a spur trail to Piedmont, and another spur to Summerset.
Kevin Forrester, a Black Hills Trails member, said the trail’s growing popularity demands action.
“Either we need to start managing the use,” Forrester said, “or the use will consume the land.”
Members of Black Hills Trails have already met several times with Forest Service officials, members of the Vision Piedmont economic development corporation, and members of the public who support and oppose the project.
Engelhart, the North Zone archaeologist for the Black Hills National Forest, has represented the Forest Service at the meetings and presented a status update Wednesday during a public meeting of the Black Hills National Forest Advisory Board.
He said the first meeting about the trail was contentious, because some people — including property owners near the trail — opposed the idea because of its potential to generate more traffic, dust and other problems. At subsequent meetings, he said, there was less outright opposition and more discussion about how to alleviate the problems.
“We’re kind of at the point where folks are really coming together, and they’re sharing one vision,” Engelhart said.
Alice Allen, an advisory board member, disputed that characterization.
“I’ve heard some not-so-supportive things from individuals who live along that road,” Allen said to Engelhart during the board meeting. “The last time I talked to them was last week, and they were not supportive of the whole thing at all. So I don’t think you’re there yet.”
The road Allen referenced is Little Elk Creek Road, which is the short, dead-end drive leading to the Little Elk Creek Trail parking area from a service road off I-90. The parking area is about 15 miles from Rapid City.
There are two existing trails that begin from the parking area — a popular one-way trail of about 3.5 miles alongside Little Elk Creek to Dalton Lake, and a lesser-known loop trail higher along the canyon’s north rim.
Black Hills Trails is considering a trail proposal that would include those trails, plus a connection to an existing trailhead in Piedmont and a new trail to Summerset.
After a formal trail proposal is submitted, the Forest Service would subject it to a review process that was created last year. That process has so far resulted in the addition of two trails to the official Black Hills National Forest non-motorized trail system — the previously unofficial Tinton Trail near Spearfish, and a mix of previously unofficial and newly created trails near Sturgis.
Lane Shull, president of Vision Piedmont, said her group hopes to continue facilitating a productive discussion about the Little Elk Creek Trail and its future.
"It's a prize possession of the area, and people are very passionate about it," Shull said. "Piedmont residents have an abundance of memories about it that go back decades."