Groups debate Rapid City Area Schools bond proposal

"We believe that public education, and certainly the facilities that we educate our kids in are fundamental, not just for our schools, but for a healthy, growing community," she said. "This is a long overdue commitment and a long overdue investment."

More than half of Rapid City Area School buildings were built between 1949 and 1963. Simpson said the age of the buildings has caused natural deterioration, some of which is beyond repair. Classrooms at many school sites are too small to handle student population growth and their needs for modern technology and learning spaces, she said.

Simpson pointed out the growth in Rapid City with the expansion of Ellsworth Air Force Base and business growth as well.

Policky said the school district set the estimated payback of the bond based on 4% annual growth in total property valuation over the 25-year life of the bond.

"That is a very moderate (growth rate) and from our numbers, this community will grow at that rate," Policky said. "At that growth rate, the (mill) levy is 85 cents per $1,000 (in property value)."

However, during a Jan. 6 board of education meeting, the school district assumed the bond repayment schedule would be based on 4.5% growth in property tax valuation each year, keeping the mill levy at the current level.