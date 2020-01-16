Groups debate Rapid City Area Schools bond proposal

The Pennington County Republican Women were able to hear from those in favor and those who oppose the Rapid City Area School District's $189.5 million bond proposal during a forum Thursday afternoon at Arrowhead Country Club in Rapid City.
Voters within the Rapid City Area School District's boundaries in Pennington and Meade counties may cast their ballot with early voting opportunities beginning Jan. 27 at the Pennington County Auditor's Office, 130 Kansas City St. in Rapid City. The general election at regular polling places is Feb. 25.
In order for the bond proposal to pass, it must receive 60% approval from voters.
During Thursday's meeting, Val Simpson and Amy Policky represented the proponents of the bond, and Tonchi Weaver and Chris Green represented those who are opposed to the measure. Both groups were allowed up to 25 minutes each to present their information.
Policky is a member of the Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education. Simpson served on the school district's facilities task force for the past two years.
"It's very clear to me that Rapid City needs to vote on this common sense plan," Simpson said.
Simpson said she was "embarrassed" and "angry" about what she claimed is the community's lack of commitment to public education. Simpson said the current condition of Rapid City Area Schools is in need of serious attention.
"We believe that public education, and certainly the facilities that we educate our kids in are fundamental, not just for our schools, but for a healthy, growing community," she said. "This is a long overdue commitment and a long overdue investment."
More than half of Rapid City Area School buildings were built between 1949 and 1963. Simpson said the age of the buildings has caused natural deterioration, some of which is beyond repair. Classrooms at many school sites are too small to handle student population growth and their needs for modern technology and learning spaces, she said.
Simpson pointed out the growth in Rapid City with the expansion of Ellsworth Air Force Base and business growth as well.
Policky said the school district set the estimated payback of the bond based on 4% annual growth in total property valuation over the 25-year life of the bond.
"That is a very moderate (growth rate) and from our numbers, this community will grow at that rate," Policky said. "At that growth rate, the (mill) levy is 85 cents per $1,000 (in property value)."
However, during a Jan. 6 board of education meeting, the school district assumed the bond repayment schedule would be based on 4.5% growth in property tax valuation each year, keeping the mill levy at the current level.
Green and Weaver both represent Taxpayers for Sensible School Bonds. Green said the group does not oppose all school bonds, but they oppose Rapid City Area Schools' $189.5 million saying it is "wasteful."
The group also claims the public is being misled by the school district, the board of education and local news media about the actual enrollment growth of Rapid City Area Schools, overcrowding issues, academic success models and the total cost of the bond.
"We believe the proceeds from the issuance of these bonds should only be used for emergency situations which are absolute necessities," Green said. "In our opinion, any other use of school bond proceeds are neither appropriate or reasonable."
Green said the ballot language is too broad for voters to understand and leaves out accountability on what the school district can do with the bond issuance.
"It's far too general, broad and open-ended in nature, which leaves almost unlimited discretion to the Rapid City Board of Education and administration to spend the bond proceeds on anything and everything they desire. This is a blank check," Green said.