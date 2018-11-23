Every child and teen deserves a merry Christmas, and across western South Dakota, opportunities abound to give kids a happier holiday season.
Salvation Army Angel Trees
Salvation Army Angel Trees offer families in need the opportunity to give their children Christmas gifts. About 100 Angel Trees are currently set up in large and small businesses, grocery stores and other locations throughout the Black Hills.
In Rapid City, Angel Tree locations include the Rushmore Mall, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Family Fare and Walmart stores, Rapid City Stevens and Central High Schools, Southwest Middle School, Meadowbrook Elementary School and Black Hawk Elementary School.
The trees are decorated with tags, each bearing “girl” or “boy” and a child’s age. People are asked to return new, unwrapped gifts with the Angel Tree tag attached to the Angel Trees by Dec. 15. Then, the Salvation Army puts the gifts in a pop-up shop where parents who have registered for the Angel Tree program can select toys for their children. The Angel Trees provide gifts for babies and children through age 12.
“We walk families through the shop and they choose their own items for their kids. We want to empower families to request help and to give them a little bit more personal interaction,” said Leah Zandstra, president of the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary.
Project Toy Drive
The Cheyenne River Youth Project is bringing Christmas to more than 1,500 children on the Cheyenne River Lakota Nation by fulfilling wishes the children wrote in “Dear Santa” letters.
“We make sure each child receives four gifts from his or her ‘Dear Santa’ letter, as well as much-needed clothing and shoes,” said Julie Garreau, CRYP’s executive director. “We do our best to give them something they want, something they need, something to wear, and something to read.”
Through Dec. 18, people can donate gifts or funds to the CRYP Toy Drive in a number of ways:
- Make a tax-deductible donation by sending cash, a check or a money order to: The Cheyenne River Youth Project, P.O. Box 410, Eagle Butte, SD 57625.
- Make a tax-deductible donation on the CRYP website at lakotayouth.org/toy-drive.
- Donate a gift. To request a specific “Dear Santa” letter and to see the most-requested-gift list, contact Julie Garreau, executive director, at 605-964-8200 or e-mail julie.cryp@gmail.com.
- Donate gift cards, gift bags, wrapping paper, tissue paper, tape or anything else that might assist in Toy Drive preparations.
- Consider donating a Santa suit or clothes for Mrs. Claus and the elves.
Donations of money and gift cards help staff and volunteers shop for kids so that every child who wrote a “Dear Santa” letter has his or her Christmas wishes come true. Then, staff and volunteers organize all gifts by family and by community.
In a region where the unemployment rate is near 75 percent, many parents have to choose between paying for necessities such as food and electricity, or buying gifts or warm clothing for their children. All donated items or funds directly benefit the CYRP Toy Drive.
Tickets are on sale through Dec. 23 for a Lakota star quilt raffle that also supports the CYRP Toy Drive. The drawing will take place on Christmas Day, and CRYP staff will announce the winner on Tuesday, Dec. 26. Tickets are $1 each or $5 for six. To purchase tickets, send cash, checks or money orders to: Cheyenne River Youth Project, Attn: Star Quilt, 702 4th St., P.O. Box 410, Eagle Butte, SD 57625, or buy tickets online at lakotayouth.org/win-a-star-quilt.
“This year’s quilt has been christened ‘Lakota Summer,’” Garreau said. “Hand-crafted by Cheyenne River tribal member Bonnie LeBeaux, it evokes the rich, warm colors of our beloved prairie during the summer months, and serves as a vibrant reminder that winter does not last forever.”
‘Hope for the Homeless’
Rapid City Area Schools is partnering with 97.9 the Breeze and KLMP radio stations for the third annual “Hope for the Homeless” program. “Hope for the Homeless” provides $25 cash cards to middle school and high school students during the Christmas season.
This year, the school district and radio stations have partnered with First Interstate Bank. People can make a “Hope for the Homeless” donation through bank tellers at any First Interstate Bank location in Rapid City. Donations also may be made securely online at 979thebreeze.com and klmp.com. The deadline to make donations is Saturday, Dec. 8.
First Interstate Bank will load the donated funds onto Visa gift cards. A representative of Rapid City Area Schools will distribute the cards to homeless middle school and high school students. Last year, the program provided about $10,000 to more than 400 students.
“Older students get overlooked at Christmas, and this provides middle and high school students with a little cheer during a difficult season,” said Anita Deranleau from Rapid City Area Schools. “A simple act of caring goes a long way to provide hope.”
Guardian Tree
The Guardian Tree is up at the Department of Social Services office, 510 Cambell St., in Rapid City. The annual Guardian Tree tradition provides gifts for about 390 children in Pennington County who are either in foster care or in alternative care suited to their needs.
Tags that include gift ideas can be taken from the Guardian Tree, or toy donations can be brought to the Department of Social Services office, or people can contact the Department of Social Services at 605-394-2525 to learn more about how to assist children and families in the community.
“The holidays can be a difficult time of year for children who are unable to be with their families,” said Virgena Wieseler, Child Protective Services director. “The purpose of the Guardian Tree is to help support children and foster families by donating a special gift to make the holiday season more memorable.”