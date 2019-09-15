South Dakotans may read headlines about unaccompanied minors seeking asylum and families being separated at the U.S.-Mexico border without realizing that some of these migrants end up living in their own state.
"These issues do impact us here in South Dakota," said Taneeza Islam, who's worked as an immigration lawyer in Sioux Falls since 2014. Family separation "is not just a story in the newspaper — that's happened to families living here in South Dakota."
"To our surprise we learned that there are a number of (migrant) Latino or Hispanic people and many families here in South Dakota," said Tom Manzer, who helped found the Bienvenidos a Brookings (Welcome to Brookings) group last summer. "They kind of live in the shadows, and I think a lot of people don't realize how many are here in South Dakota."
Islam said she's aware of more than two dozen families in South Dakota who were reunited after being separated at the border. There have been 135 unaccompanied children, mostly from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, released to sponsors (family members, friends or others who pass a background check) in South Dakota since October 2018 to July 2019, and a total of 500 since October 2013, according to data from the Office of Refugee Settlement.
"More coordinated efforts are taking place" to help this "growing" community in South Dakota, said Islam, who created South Dakota Voices for Peace (SDVFP) in 2017 to combat hate against and help Muslims, migrants and refugees. "We're really creating our own immigration services system," she said of her group — which is hiring an immigration lawyer and case worker — and others dedicated to the cause.
Islam said she hopes that once South Dakotans understand that border policies are impacting youth, families and their loved ones right here in South Dakota, they'll support local organizations providing direct services rather than only donating to border-based organizations or well-funded national ones.
'A better life'
Most of the youth and families Islam and SDVP serve live in Sioux Falls, Aberdeen and Huron, while Bienvenidos mostly helps people living within a 40-mile radius of Brookings. Islam said most are from Guatemala and most came to the U.S. because they were "facing extreme violence" from gangs. She said the young adults and children she's spoken with said they were being threatened to join a gang, have seen their friends killed for refusing to join, and that the police don't have the power to protect them. Some women are also fleeing domestic violence.
"They decide to come here for a better life," Islam said.
Asylum seekers can't apply for asylum while in their home or a third-party country; they can only do so after arriving at a port of entry or crossing into the country on their own, according to the International Rescue Committee.
Up until recently, anyone who asked for asylum would be allowed into the U.S. if they passed a credible fear interview with a border official that shows there is at least a 10-percent chance that they would be persecuted if they return home due to their race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group or political opinion, according to the New York Times.
Ninety percent pass this initial test, and adults are jailed without bond until they can see an immigration judge, according to the the Associated Press. Judges approved 33.6 percent of asylum requests in fiscal year 2018 according to TRAC Immigration, a Syracuse University project that tracks government data. Children and families, whether they legally asked for asylum or entered the country illegally, can't be detained for more than 20 days but President Trump wants to be able to hold families indefinitely, according to the NYT.
But on Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court said the Trump administration can begin enforcing new asylum rules while lawsuits against them play out in court, the NYT said. The new rules say people can only apply for asylum if they've been denied the protection in one of the countries they traveled through on the way to the U.S, a move that will block most non-Mexican asylum seekers.
Islam said many of her clients are seeking asylum, and some minors are seeking Special Immigrant Juvenile classification, a status for children who've been abandoned or abused by their parents. She said asylum decisions can take between six months and four years, and go through an office in Chicago that, as of January, had a backlog of more than 22,000 cases.
She said her group, which has protested against Trump's immigration policies, raised $170,000 from donors, foundations and grants to hire an immigration lawyer and case worker who will represent clients in court (who are not provided public defenders) and conduct public education for immigrant communities.
Finding a way to help
Manzer, a 66-year-old retiree, said he wondered what he could do here in South Dakota after attending a Sioux Falls rally against family separation.
Now, after forming Bienvenidos a Brookings, he and about 10-12 volunteers teach English classes and drive migrants to check in with the ICE office in Sioux Falls, to their country consulates in Denver, and to immigration court in Ft. Snelling, Minnesota.
Manzer said they provide rides since the migrants don't have driver's licenses and aren't familiar with the area, but also to provide emotional support.
"It's our way of extending a helping hand through a process that's pretty scary for them," he said.
In addition to not being able to legally drive, Islam said, asylum seekers can't receive government benefits and have to wait 180 days after submitting their application to get a work permit.
Other South Dakota groups, such as Caminando Juntos (Walking Together), have been serving Spanish-speaking immigrants for a longer time.
The Aberdeen Presentation Sisters founded the ministry in 2002 to provide Spanish-language resources to the growing Latino population in the Sioux Falls areas, said Director April Ross.
Ross said the group helps orient their clients, who may be documented, undocumented or seeking asylum, to the area by helping them find housing, employment and resources. They also offer English classes, help people study for the citizenship test and provide legal services.
She said the group hasn't seen a recent increase in clients but new immigration rules make it harder for them to help people change their status.
Caminando Juntos has helped reunify 24 unaccompanied minors with family members in the Sioux Falls area since October 2018, according to a slideshow from the group. The 12 girls and 12 boys averaged 12.7 years in age. Sixty-three percent are from Guatemala and most are fleeing violence, poverty or both, Ross said.
Islam, Manza and Ross said they don't have any clients in the Black Hills area, and aren't aware of any groups in the area dedicated to Central American migrants and asylum seekers.
Jim Kinyon, executive director of Catholic Social Services in Rapid City, says they don't offer immigration services special programming for that community. But he said their services are open to anyone regardless of their citizenship status.
The Diocese of Rapid City did not return a call asking if they have a Central American migrant community and offer any special services.