Groups unite for missing, murdered Indigenous people event in Rapid City

Native Americans represent about 9% of the South Dakota population, according to the 2019 Census estimate. However 69% of those on the missing persons list were Native American as of Friday.

Red Bear said many of these children and young adults ran away from home which is a problem just like when people are kidnapped, trafficked or murdered.

“They’re running from something at home,” whether it's trauma, drug use in the house or absent parents, she said. Once they run away, they’re “a vulnerable target for sex traffickers and drug traffickers or any other predator out there.”

Red Bear said children and young people need to know there are adults and organizations they can turn to if they don’t feel safe at home.

She said she hopes the future liaison for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People at the Attorney General’s Office will create a more detailed database, such as where and when people went missing from, and what the circumstances were.

“We have to be a voice for our relatives who are missing,” Red Bear said.