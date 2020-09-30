Growing homeless population straining city resources, mayor says

Mayor Steve Allender said Wednesday that there could be over 100 new faces among a growing homeless population that is straining city resources.

“Many members of this group do not seek nor will they accept services,” he said at a press conference at city hall. “Many members of this group, based on all of these factors, choose to camp outdoors rather than seek the homeless services that we have. In the last few months, the homeless population has been growing.”

Allender said there’s been an influx from the nearby reservations and many are attracted by the free food served in city parks. He said there are currently 11 groups providing the meals. He said some of the homeless population have said they come to the city because they know they can get fed everyday.

He said the city has had conversations with tribal governments but hasn’t had a good dialogue about finding a solution.

“I believe it’s time for the tribal government to weigh in to this discussion,” Allender said. “We would enjoy and look forward to working in partnerships with the tribes on solutions that don’t further enable the homeless.”

He said there needs to be some brainstorming and acknowledgement of a shared responsibility.