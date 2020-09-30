Growing homeless population straining city resources, mayor says

Mayor Steve Allender said Wednesday that there could be over 100 new faces among a growing homeless population that is straining city resources.
“Many members of this group do not seek nor will they accept services,” he said at a press conference at city hall. “Many members of this group, based on all of these factors, choose to camp outdoors rather than seek the homeless services that we have. In the last few months, the homeless population has been growing.”
Allender said there’s been an influx from the nearby reservations and many are attracted by the free food served in city parks. He said there are currently 11 groups providing the meals. He said some of the homeless population have said they come to the city because they know they can get fed everyday.
He said the city has had conversations with tribal governments but hasn’t had a good dialogue about finding a solution.
“I believe it’s time for the tribal government to weigh in to this discussion,” Allender said. “We would enjoy and look forward to working in partnerships with the tribes on solutions that don’t further enable the homeless.”
He said there needs to be some brainstorming and acknowledgement of a shared responsibility.
Allender said one of the simple solutions “in front of our nose” is taking out-of-town homeless people back home immediately.
“That might sound harsh and it might sound like it’s far-fetched,” he said.
He said the city can assist with transportation for those who want to return. He said this could easily happen between the city’s public and private partners after they identify the people who would like to return home.
Allender said the city counted about 18 people last week who wanted to go home but felt there was a barrier to return, whether it was transportation or roadblocks.
Allender said even though those who are homeless are able to eat from the free food in the parks, it isn’t sustainable.
“I’m here to tell you that the government cannot be in a position to adopt everyone who has failed to make it on their own out there in society — there has to be a better way to do this,” he said. “The community must come together, including individuals and organizations, to solve this.”
According to the South Dakota Housing for the Homeless Consortium, there were 353 homeless people counted in Rapid City in January 2020 in a 24-hour time period, which is about 33% of the total homeless population in South Dakota. There were 1,058 total homeless in the state, as of January 2020.
In 2019 around the same time, the consortium reported there were about 322 homeless people in Rapid City and 995 in the state, which was a decrease from 2018’s 1,159 total.
The consortium will take another survey of the population in January 2021.
Allender said the police department's Quality of Life Unit has heard from the homeless that some come to Rapid City for the free meals.
The unit was formed in 2018 to address the homeless in the community and connect them with services. Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick said the unit has taken at least 70 people off the streets.
“This is a population I’m talking about here that law enforcement would deal with regularly on a daily basis, sometimes multiple times a day,” he said. “Now, they’re in a different location off the streets.”
Hedrick said the department is trying to expand the unit by adding two social workers through grant funding, but it’s a work in progress.
He also said the department has partnered with the Volunteers of America to put together a hotel stay system. This would be used for those with an immediate housing crisis need. Hedrick said it gives them the ability to pre-approve a limited hotel stay and service providers can work with those in need to get them to longer-term support.
Allender said funding is needed for existing services, like Cornerstone Rescue Mission.
The mission is a privately funded, faith-based ministry that has served the homeless population for about 38 years.
Cornerstone Rescue Executive Director Lysa Allison said the mission provides case management, shelter, food and clothing. She also said it helps people find jobs and a place to live.
Allison said there’s the women and children’s mission with 68 beds and the men’s mission with 58 emergency shelter beds. She said there are plenty of beds available at each place right now.
During the winter, Allison said the mission will take people and put them wherever they can fit to keep them safe. She said the Care Campus will do the same.
The Care Campus has been open for about two years and has had 50,777 total admissions from Sept. 26, 2018 to Sept. 26, 2020. The majority of those admitted used the Safe Solutions program, which provides mats and a safe space for intoxicated people to rest.
Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom said there are currently 174 beds in the facility and it’s not full in terms of the addiction program.
He said the facility runs about 78% Native American utilization, which is fairly consistent from 2018 to 2019 and 2019 to 2020, according to data provided by Thom and county Health and Human Services director Barry Tice.
The data shows for the second year, American Indian or Alaskan Native made up about 77% of Care Campus admissions, 12% were White, 8% did not specify, 3% were Black or African American and 0% were Asian/Pacific Islander, Hispanic or Latina and two or more races.
About 69% came in for year two through self referral and 26% from the police department or sheriff’s office.
Thom said there were almost 2,400 diversions, which means they were brought to the Care Campus as opposed to going to jail.
Allender said if the government funds programs, then the organization loses an incentive to fund through private funding. He said he’s not going to and that the city cannot become a center for the West River homeless populations.
He said about 50% of the police and fire departments’ budgets go toward homeless services.
“That is $15 million annually going out of the police and fire budget to provide short-term, largely non-beneficial treatment to homelessness,” he said.
Allender said the city disbands homeless congregations continuously. He said the city asked last week that individuals take down tents off of New York Street and they did.
Allender said enabling homelessness through free food must stop and it puts those who are homeless at additional risk.
“That full belly won’t mean anything to them when the temperatures dip and the winds come up and they’re out there alone,” he said. “We stand by, ready to help those in need, but this is not an exclusive government responsibility.”
