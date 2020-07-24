Guard's 109th Engineer Battalion changes command in ceremony in Rapid City

Huxford currently serves as the full-time state training officer at Joint Force Headquarters and has over 25 years of service in the SDARNG. Bickett will be assigned to Joint Force Headquarters.

"The 109th Engineer Battalion is an outstanding organization with an amazing history, and I'm going to miss it," said Bickett. "It has been a pleasure to be a part of this battalion over the last year, and I want to thank all the officers, NCOs and soldiers of the 109th for working so hard to increase our readiness."

Huxford, a native of Pierre, began his career in March of 1995 when he enlisted as a bridge crewman in the 200th En. Co. In September 2001, he received a commission as a second lieutenant and was assigned as an engineer platoon leader in Company A, 153rd Engineer Battalion.

Over the course of his career, Huxford has held a variety of staff, training, operations and administrative officer positions, which included assignments in the 153rd Engineer Battalion, 152nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 109th Regional Support Group, Recruiting and Retention Battalion and Joint Force Headquarters. He also served as commander of the 155th Engineer Company.

Huxford is also a combat veteran and served on two deployments overseas. He deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom from December 2003 - March 2005 with Company A, 153rd En. Bn., and during Operation Enduring Freedom from July 2013 - January 2014 with the 152nd CSSB.

