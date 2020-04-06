Guards dominate Class B all-state team

“Reggie is the epitome of what it takes to become a successful player,” Hanson coach Josh Oltmanns said. “He has spent countless hours in the gym working on his game and becoming one of the best players I have had the privilege to coach in my career. Reggie has always been undersized and has used that as motivation to work harder than his opponents.”

Wittler lands on the first team for the second straight season. He’s the first Sully Buttes player selected to consecutive all-state first-teams since former teammate Lincoln Jordre in 2017 and ’18.

Wittler guided the Chargers to their fourth consecutive state tournament appearance. The 6-foot-1 Wittler posted 23.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game in his senior campaign. He erupted for a pair of 40-point games this season, including a masterpiece against Potter County in the Region 2B tournament. Against the Battlers, he poured in 25 points in the second half and all 18 of the team’s fourth quarter points.

Wittler, who finished with 1,616 career points, was at his best late in games. In the state championship game his sophomore season, Wittler buried a barrage of 3-pointers to power a comeback win over Clark/Willow Lake. He will play basketball next season at Dakota Wesleyan University.