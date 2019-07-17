A sale of 67 firearms has reaped $10,615 for the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, pending approval by the county commission.
The firearms, of a variety of makes, models and calibers, had been seized by the office or surrendered to it over the past several years.
A period of sealed bidding for all of the guns, which were offered for sale as one lot, ended Wednesday. The winning bidder was Larry Blote, of First Stop Guns in Rapid City.
The sheriff's office will next ask the county commission to formally accept the bid.