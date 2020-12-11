Guns to remain allowed Custer County courthouse building for now

Supporters of the ordinance say armed individuals can protect the courthouse from bad actors. Opponents say the safer move would be to ban firearms by placing an armed deputy and metal detector at the front door of the courthouse, not just in front of the courtroom when court is in session. Opponents cite the fact that tensions can run high during court hearings.

While the building is called the County County Courthouse, most of the building is filled with administrative offices. It has just one courtroom that’s open about once a week.

In response to the ordinance, the presiding judge of the 7th Judicial Circuit filed a proposed order calling the Custer County Courthouse “unsuitable and insufficient due to safety concerns.”

Judge Craig Pfiefle's proposed order says Custer County hearings will be overseen by judges appearing remotely through audio or video feeds or take place at the Pennington County Courthouse in Rapid City. All trials will be comprised of Custer County jurors but take place in Rapid City. It's unclear if lawyers and the public can take advantage of the video and audio feeds if they are concerned for their safety.