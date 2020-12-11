Guns to remain allowed in Custer County courthouse building for now

The public will be allowed to carry guns into the Custer County courthouse and administration building at least until January. That's when a proposed order unanimously backed by local judges and written in response to the gun ordinance will be reviewed by the South Dakota Supreme Court.
“It would be my recommendation to the commission to probably wait until that ruling is made and after that ruling is made then I think we need to revisit this and we need to look at the cost to the county,” Jim Lintz, chairman of the Custer County Commission, said during a Wednesday meeting.
The four other commissioners agreed with Lintz to keep the gun ordinance on the books for now.
The commission voted 3-1 last month to allow county workers and the public to carry guns in the Custer County courthouse and administration building but not within the courtroom. The ordinance went into effect on Dec. 2.
Supporters of the ordinance say armed individuals can protect the courthouse from bad actors. Opponents say the safer move would be to ban firearms by placing an armed deputy and metal detector at the front door of the courthouse, not just in front of the courtroom when court is in session. Opponents cite the fact that tensions can run high during court hearings.
While the building is called the County County Courthouse, most of the building is filled with administrative offices. It has just one courtroom that’s open about once a week.
In response to the ordinance, the presiding judge of the 7th Judicial Circuit filed a proposed order calling the Custer County Courthouse “unsuitable and insufficient due to safety concerns.”
Support Local Journalism
Judge Craig Pfiefle's proposed order says Custer County hearings will be overseen by judges appearing remotely through audio or video feeds or take place at the Pennington County Courthouse in Rapid City. All trials will be comprised of Custer County jurors but take place in Rapid City. It's unclear if lawyers and the public can take advantage of the video and audio feeds if they are concerned for their safety.
The proposed order is supported by all judges in the 7th circuit — Custer, Pennington, Fall River and Oglala Lakota counties — Pfeifle wrote to attorneys in a Dec. 2 email obtained by the Journal. Pfeifle said attorneys can send him comments on the order until Jan. 4. The comments will then be shared with the South Dakota Supreme Court, which will approve or reject the proposed order.
The economic costs Lintz referred to are related to the proposed order and possible costs related to the county's insurance company.
Tracy Kelley, Custer County state’s attorney, said the county will need to spend money and time setting up a remote audio or video feeds. Transporting defendants, deputies, attorneys and jurors to Rapid City during trials will be costly.
As many as 140 people can be called for jury selection and the county will have to cover their gas mileage for the approximately 80-mile round trip between Custer and Rapid City, Kelley said.
Kelley previously told the Journal that the county's insurance company said it will not cover legal costs if a county employee is sued or criminally charged for purposely or accidentally firing their weapon in the courthouse.
That’s not correct, the insurance company only said it may not cover these costs, Commissioner Mark Hartman said during the Wednesday meeting.
Judges and the Custer County Courthouse are already following the ordinance and proposed order, Kelley said. That means the county may already be insuring costs as they wait for the Supreme Court decision and any commission action.
Judges are appearing via a video or audio feed, Kelley said. Any hearing that involves testimony or physical evidence will have to take place at the Pennington County Courthouse since it's difficult to handle those remotely.
Custer County won't have to worry about jury trials for now since they are already on hold across the 7th Circuit due to COVID-19, according to a Nov. 13 order signed by Pfeifle. The order, which was quickly approved by the chief justice of the South Dakota Supreme Court, lasts through Dec. 31.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.