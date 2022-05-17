Habitat for Humanity to hold June 2 golf tournament

Following a landmark year of rising housing costs, Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity is hosting its 14th annual Tees for Keys Golf Tournament beginning at 9 a.m. June 2 at The Golf Club at Red Rock, with the hopes of raising funds and awareness.

“Tees for Keys has always been a fun day to come together and golf for a great cause,” said Kenzie Oswald, Black Hills Area Habitat Resource Development Administrator and tournament organizer, “But this year we really want to push ourselves to hit our goal of raising $40,000. With the current housing market and price of materials, Habitat is not only feeling the pressure to build new homes, but to preserve the affordable housing stock in our community through our home repair program.”

Currently BHAHFH has eight families in the pipeline waiting for critical home repairs ranging from siding and roof replacements to outdated plumbing. The estimated cost of all eight projects is $58,000 and a successful tournament would mean BHAHFH would raise almost all the upfront capital needed to tackle these repairs.

“Tees for Keys has raised over $260,000 throughout its 14-year history. That’s roughly the cost of two homes,” Oswald said. “It’s an incredible accomplishment, but I think this year the players will be really motivated by the fact that they can serve eight families in one day of fun, hopefully in the sun.”

Players in the golf tournament can register as a team, or individually, in this top-flight tournament at www.blackhillshabitat.org/tees-for-keys or or call for sponsorship opportunities at 605-348-9196.

Prizes will be provided by Black Hills Party Pedaler, Builders FirstSource, Juniper Restaurant, Mount Rushmore Tours, Scheels and many more.

Registration is $700 for a team of four or $175 for single players. Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity said space is limited, and encouraged quick registration.

