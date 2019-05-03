For the first time in a decade, a Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity house will be part of the lineup for the 2019 Spring Parade of Homes.
The Parade of Homes will be on Saturday and Sunday. The Habitat home at 918 N. Seventh St. is newly constructed in the Garfield Green Development. The development has been in progress since 2015 and will be completed this year. It includes eight Habitat for Humanity homes, plus apartments in the former Garfield Elementary School building.
“For us, this is the culmination of the Garfield Green project,” said Stacia Wakeley, grants and communication associate for Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity.
“This house in particular is one of our larger homes. It has a basement (and a two-car garage), which most of our homes do not. It’s unique. It’s a good opportunity for us to show the community what has happened (in Garfield Green Development) and it is a beautiful home. It’s not what people would think of as a typical Habitat home,” Wakeley said.
After the house is featured on the Parade of Homes, a home dedication is planned at the end of May, Wakeley said. The house will belong to a multi-generational family of six.
“When we dedicate the home, that’s when we give the family the keys to the house and we bring the community together to celebrate with the family,” Wakeley said. “This home will be the fifth to be dedicated this calendar year.”
Families that move into Habitat homes must prove the need for housing and meet specific requirements. Each adult family member completes 250 hours of sweat equity, which includes homebuyer and financial education classes. The family must be able to pay an affordable mortgage that is not more than 30 percent of their monthly gross income, Wakeley said. Homeowners typically spend about a year completing the requirements before they move into their house.
A total of 18 newly built or remodeled houses in Rapid City, Black Hawk, Summerset, Piedmont, Sturgis, Whitewood and Spearfish are on the 2019 Spring Parade of Homes. The Parade of Homes is hosted by the Black Hills Home Builders Association. Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased at any of the homes during the event.
The Parade of Homes Guidebook is available at Knecht Home Center, Builders FirstSource, Pete Lien & Sons and various locations throughout the Black Hills. For more information, go to blackhillshomebuilders.com/