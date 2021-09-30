Habitat seeks public input on proposed $10 million housing campaign

Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity hopes to launch a $10 million capital campaign soon that will expand the nonprofit organization’s ability to meet the demand for affordable housing. Habitat is seeking public feedback before starting a major fundraising effort.
“We see a drastic current and future need for increased housing,” said R. Scott Engmann, executive director of Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity. “Our hope is to build at least 40 new Habitat affordable home units in our area by 2027.”
Habitat staff are conducting a planning study to gauge the level of community support for its capital campaign. Habitat invites community members to complete an online survey at steiergroup.com/survey by Oct. 12. The survey takes about 10 minutes and can be taken by computer or online on smartphones.
Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity contracted with Steier Group, a nonprofit consulting firm, to create the survey. Although those who take the survey are asked to provide some personal information, that information will not be sold, Engmann said.
“We really want to encourage people to take that survey. The more feedback we can get will help with our planning. … This (survey) will provide us with an indication of the dollars we can expect to raise should we move ahead with a campaign,” Engmann said. “It will also tell us which of the projects the community deems most important and who can help us spread the word about our hope to address these important needs.”
“We’re going to lean heavily on the outcome of the study to give us guidance to help set our expectations and the best time to launch (the campaign),” he said.
The cost of new housing includes purchasing land, he said. Habitat hopes to devote $7.4 million of the $10 million capital campaign to acquiring land and building new homes in Rapid City and Box Elder.
“Our desire is to purchase larger parcels of land so we may build homes in mixed income settings. This is what we did to establish our Garfield development in Rapid City, a strategy which proved successful,” he said.
Habitat for Humanity’s core program is geared toward providing affordable housing for people who earn less than 70% of the area’s median income, Engmann said. However, rising housing costs mean many people who exceed Habitat’s income guideline struggle to find affordable housing.
Homes, especially lower-priced homes, are in demand and rapidly increasing in value in Rapid City, Engmann said.
“We have seen Habitat homes (increase in value) 30% in one year … the same house in a very similar neighborhood,” he said. “The average increase is about 18%, but the more affordable homes are going up (in value) faster because there’s more competition.”
“There’s no housing out there for something under $300,000. It’s almost nonexistent,” Engmann said. “One of the things we’re exploring is how to expand the pool of people that we serve.”
The remaining $2.6 million of the $10 million capital campaign would be dedicated to Habitat’s home preservation program and to expanding and enhancing Habitat’s ReStore locations.
Engmann said Black Hills Habitat for Humanity has a goal to repair 110 existing homes by 2027 throughout the nonprofit organization’s service area, which covers Belle Fourche to Hot Springs and out to Pine Ridge.
“This would allow more families and individuals the opportunity to stay in their homes, which increases stability and affordability. It also keeps neighborhoods thriving and enables more seniors to age in place,” he said.
“When we get to home preservation and remodeling that more easily takes us into our entire service area,” Engmann said. “Those projects are usually smaller and they’re much more affordable to do.”
Additionally, Habitat needs to expand its ReStores in Rapid City and Spearfish.
“Our ReStores are a source of sustainable funding and cover a percentage of our operating costs. ReStore sells donated building materials, hardware, furniture and other items, resulting in literally tons of materials that otherwise would go into landfills,” Engmann said.