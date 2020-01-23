Habitat, Thrivent celebrate new home

Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity, Thrivent Financial, and local Christian churches will celebrate the completion of an affordable home in Rapid City. The public is invited to the celebration at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at 1320 Wood Ave., in Rapid City. This celebration is the culmination of the ongoing partnership between Habitat and Thrivent, as well as local churches and volunteers.

Nicole McNaught is the new homeowner, who said owning a house was a goal that's now been accomplished. McNaught's home is the 18th home Thrivent Financial has helped fund, since first partnering with Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity in 2003.

“Our partnership with the Thrivent team has been one of our strongest and has allowed us to serve families at a faster rate than we could otherwise,” said Scott Engmann, executive director of Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity. “Thrivent giving back through Habitat is a direct investment of their profits, creating a more sustainable Black Hills area, which will be felt for generations to come.”

Thrivent committed more than $12 million nationwide to the 2019 partnership with Habitat. In addition, Thrivent and its members have contributed more than $252 million and more than 5.5 million volunteer hours to Habitat.

For more information about the Habitat and Thrivent partnership, go to Thrivent.com/Habitat.

