Haines Avenue I-90 exit to close Monday for the rest of 2021

The Interstate 90 eastbound on-ramp at Haines Avenue will be closed Monday through the end of 2021 due to construction.

The state Department of Transportation plans to add auxiliary lanes to I-90 between Exit 58, North Haines Avenue, and Exit 59, North LaCrosse Street, and to widen the North Maple Avenue bridges for additional lanes.

Complete Contracting from Rapid City is the prime contractor on the $17 million project, which is expected to be completed in June 2023.

Traffic on I-90 will be reduced to one lane in each direction at times to work on the auxiliary lane installation. Two lanes will be open during morning and afternoon commute periods.

This is the first phase of a two-year project to add the auxiliary lanes and to reconstruct the interchange at Exit 59 to North LaCrosse Street.

The Department of Transportation is holding an online meeting through March 3 on the interchange reconstruction. The issues were included as part of the 2010 South Dakota Decennial Interstate Corridor Study and the Rapid City Area Metropolitan Planning Organization 2015 Long-Range Transportation Plan, according to the website.

An Interchange Modification Justification Report shows an increase in traffic by 35 to 65% by 2035 for North LaCrosse Street.

