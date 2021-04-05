 Skip to main content
Hairball joins concert list for 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Iron Horse Saloon in Sturgis

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

Tribute band Hairball joins the concert list for the 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and will play Aug. 9-12.

The band pays homage to Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crew, Queen, Journey and Aerosmith.

Hairball will play two-hour sets at 10:30 p.m. each night at the Iron Horse Saloon. No tickets are required for the show, but those attending must be 21 years or older.

The Buffalo Chip will feature bands such as Shinedown, Kid Rock and ZZ Top.

Full Throttle Saloon will host Colt Ford, Saliva, JackyL and the Insane Clown Posse.

The Shade Valley Camp Resort will host Queensryche and L.A. Guns.

The 81st rally will be from Aug. 6-15.

