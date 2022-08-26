Hairy Cow Brewing among new businesses highlighted at Box Elder expo

The Hairy Cow Brewing Company is coming to Box Elder — one of several new businesses highlighted at the city of Box Elder’s first ever Expansion Expo Thursday evening — an event showcasing the city’s transformative growth and its major players.

Box Elder’s future was unfurled across tables, brochures and presentations, filling the Marriott Event Center in Box Elder with representation from elected officials, developers, consultants, state agencies, business enterprise, local chambers and the military for a chance to see what’s going on in Box Elder.

Hairy Cow Brewing looks to be part of the draw, expanding from their Illinois location to bring the first brewpub to the city. The City Council unanimously approved a land transfer of seven acres just outside the Main Gate of Ellsworth Air Force Base Monday evening, the brewpub’s future site.

Todd McLester, owner of Hairy Cow Brewing Company, started the company in 2016 after retiring from the Rockford Illinois Police Department, and “just needed a retirement job,” he said. They opened their Byron, Illinois location in 2018, and Box Elder will be the site of their second.

McLester said the decision to expand in the Black Hills was planted several years ago, when he came through the area and decided it looked like a good spot for the Hairy Cow Brewing Company.

He began communicating with the city, and Brent Hendrickson, Box Elder’s marketing and events director, invited him out to look at available locations.

The beauty of the Black Hills charmed McLester, but his business sense was lured by the city’s “booming” growth. He said he’s excited to be a part of the base expansion, the development, the parks and commercial buildings going up, the residential areas.

“It looks like a great opportunity,” he said. “Put it all together and we’re really excited about it.”

McLester hopes to break ground in the spring, with “a lot to get done between then and now,” he said. Their hope is to open sometime next summer.

The company will bring “a little bit of a coffee shop with beer,” McLester said. Hairy Cow will be a brewpub — an idea he pursued because he never really liked the bar atmosphere.

“It’s a really different vibe,” he said, describing the coffee shop atmosphere as bright and airy.

In addition to their beer selection, the business will also have a full bar for the non-beer drinker — wine or mixed cocktails. A self-professed coffee snob, McLester said they’ll also have a coffee bar.

While the Box Elder menu hasn’t been solidified, their Illinois location features wings, cheese curds, wood-fired pizza and homemade cheesecake. McLester said he's on the lookout for a good local cheese curd source.

Matt Connor, the city's public information officer, said Thursday’s event has been in the works for about four months, with the focus being to recount “all the different strands of transformation that are occurring in Box Elder.”

Table presentations included the city’s greenway master plan, the Heritage Park master plan, housing and infrastructure tables from Rapid Valley Sanitary District and several housing developments, Black Hills Energy, The Box events center, Ellsworth Air Force Base, Douglas School District and sketches of the planned Black Hills Children’s Museum.

Among new business announcements, in addition to Hairy Cow, were Tactical Rehabilitation, Black Hills Federal Credit Union and a Pete Lien & Sons concrete facility.

“The business of the city of Box Elder is a comprehensive transformation for the prosperity of the Black Hills region,” Connor said. “That’s really our number one business for the city of Box Elder. That’s the reason for this transformation expo.”

Box Elder has seen a 10% population growth over the past few years, Connor said — all before the B-21 expansion coming to Ellsworth. He estimated the growth in the coming years could jump to 15%, calling the growth “explosive.” Their goal, he said, is to make Box Elder a destination for the entire Black Hills region.

Tactical Rehabilitation also generated excitement Thursday evening. The business is a full-service durable medical equipment company, with locations in Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

Kevin MacRitchie, chief operating officer at Tactical Rehabilitation, Inc., said the company was founded in 2003 for the direct support of military — active duty, veterans and their families. Their company focuses on biomechanical needs, “which are about 68% of the military’s injuries,” he said.

“We’re very honored to be able to open a facility here in Box Elder,” MacRitchie said Thursday, adding that the Box Elder location will serve as their hub for the entire West.

A video featured at Thursday’s expo illustrated what Tactical Rehabilitation President David Marr described as one of his favorite of the technologies they use — digital MASS 3D modeling. The process captures a 3D virtual image of a patient’s feet through digital scanning and transmits the scan to their partners, Soul Support, who can then 3D print weight-calibrated orthotics and ship within 72 hours.

“This is an exciting, exciting start to what we’re going to see,” Connor said.

He said they hope to host the expo in the new event center next year, and continue on an annual basis.

“And create that type of partnerships, the publicity, the legislation, the grants — all of that to keep us moving together and making this just a wonderful and prosperous start for the Black Hills community at large,” Connor said.