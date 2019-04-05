The South Dakota Department of Transportation is accepting nominations for consideration to be inducted into the South Dakota Transportation Hall of Honor.
Department Secretary and Hall of Honor Committee Chairman Darin Bergquist says the committee is looking for people who have made a lasting or valuable contribution to the state’s highway, transit, air or rail transportation.
Anyone is welcome to submit a nomination and forms are available online at sddot.com or you can contact Kari Kroll by email at kari.kroll@state.sd.us or at 605-773-5105 for more information. The deadline is May 10, 2019.