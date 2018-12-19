Spearfish resident Dayle Hammock has been appointed to the District 31 House seat according to a new release from Governor-elect Kristi Noem's office.
The vacancy was created after the death of Rep. Chuck Turbiville, who despite his passing a week prior, was re-elected to that seat during the November election.
Hammock has served in law enforcement for more than 40 years and has sat on the Meade County Commission, Meade County Planning Commission and the Ellsworth Task Force.
“Dayle’s history of community involvement and service-oriented leadership will position him well to succeed in the State Legislature," said Noem in the release.