Traditional Lakota hand games are a simple game of "guess which hand" transformed with a complex ritual of concealment and deception.
Friday's annual Lakota Nation Invitational tournament of hand games, also known as stick games or moccasin games, filled the Rushmore Hall at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center with hundreds of elementary, middle school, high school and adult teams, amid a cacophony of drums and singing.
Each team receives eight decorated sticks. All 16 sticks used in a game are each symbolic of a spirit in the Lakota story of creation.
Teams use pairs of elk, deer or buffalo bone segments, one of each pair painted to mark it, during the game.
A team member will conceal one clear or one marked bone in each hand. A member of the opposing team must guess which hand holds the marked bone. A correct guess earns one of the team's eight sticks. Teams win by possessing all 16 sticks.
Teams try to distract their opponent's guessing with hand movements, by singing traditional hiding songs, and waving scarves.
The LNI hand games tournament continued through the day at the civic center.