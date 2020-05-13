Handguns, 750 rounds of ammunition stolen from vehicles, police say

Two handguns and ammunition were stolen from unlocked vehicles this week in Rapid City, according to the police department.
At around 3:55 p.m. Monday, police responded to a call that a handgun, two loaded magazines and 750 rounds of ammunition were stolen from a vehicle parked at 3600 Sheridan Lake Road. According to a press release, the “reporting party advised the vehicle was unlocked at the time of the burglary.”
The second burglary was reported at 5:15 a.m. Monday when police were dispatched to the 6800 block of Cog Hill Lane near Red Rocks Park. According to police, several items including a handgun were stolen and there were no signs of forced entry to the vehicle.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.