Handguns, 750 rounds of ammunition stolen from vehicles, police say
Handguns, 750 rounds of ammunition stolen from vehicles, police say

Two handguns and ammunition were stolen from unlocked vehicles this week in Rapid City, according to the police department.

 At around 3:55 p.m. Monday, police responded to a call that a handgun, two loaded magazines and 750 rounds of ammunition were stolen from a vehicle parked at 3600 Sheridan Lake Road. According to a press release, the “reporting party advised the vehicle was unlocked at the time of the burglary.”

The second burglary was reported at 5:15 a.m. Monday when police were dispatched to the 6800 block of Cog Hill Lane near Red Rocks Park. According to police, several items including a handgun were stolen and there were no signs of forced entry to the vehicle.

