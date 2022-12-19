Hanukkah celebrates Jewish identity, rejection of assimilation

Millions of delicate snowflakes fell like twinkling stars, collecting on Dr. Steve Benn’s salt-and-pepper beard as he addressed the shivering crowd at Main Street Square Sunday as they gathered to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah.

The “frozen chosen,” he called them, their glistening smiles illuminated by the lights of the ice rink. Young and old, Jewish and friends, they stood circled in front of a dazzling menorah — a nine-branched candelabra — more than 12 feet high. In the background, a Christmas tree, highlighting the temporal link between the Jewish and Christian holidays.

“It’s not ‘Jewish Christmas,’” Benn said. “There are very fundamental differences. The importance of Hanukkah really transcends the lighting of the candles. It’s symbolic of us maintaining our identity.”

Benn grew up in Brooklyn and serves as the president of the Synagogue of the Hills in Rapid City. There’s only one full time Rabbi in the state of South Dakota — Rabbi Mendel Alperowitz — who’s based in Sioux Falls, so Benn regularly leads the local practitioners in worship services.

Appreciative of the freedom given in this country to celebrate Hanukkah, Dr. Benn retold the history of the holiday.

The events that inspired Hanukkah took place around 200 BCE during a particularly turbulent phase of Jewish history.

Antiochus III, king of Syria, took control of Judea — or the “Land of Israel.” He allowed the Jewish people to continue practicing their religion, but his son, Antiochus IV Epiphanes, outlawed Judaism and forced them to worship Greek gods.

Thousands of Jewish residents of Jerusalem were murdered by his soldiers in 168 BCE, when the Second Temple was desecrated. A large-scale revolt began, led by the Jewish priest Mattathias and his five sons, one of whom — Judah Maccabee — took over when Mattathias died in 166 BCE.

Within two years, they drove the Syrians out of Jerusalem, cleansed the Second Temple, and rebuilt the altar. According to the Talmud, Judah Maccabee and the others believed they had witnessed a miracle when one night’s supply of oil for the menorah lasted eight.

“The beauty of this holiday is really the relevance that has transcended time,” Benn said. “That it was as relevant back in 200 BCE as it is in 2022 — the messages, the identity, the resistance to assimilation and the family celebration.”

It’s as much a cultural holiday as a religious one, but the similarity with Christian Christmas is the focus on family. They’re less concerned with the giving of gifts and more about the culture and understanding.

“The culture is really our identity,” Benn said.

They play games — like dreidel, where a four-sided top is spun and pieces of chocolate are wagered. It’s a cultural element that mirrors the divine presence of the original event.

“There’s a Hebrew letter on each side of [the dreidel], which together means ‘in this time a miracle has occurred,’” Benn said.

Drinking hot cider and enjoying fried foods, they will celebrate the miracle of the oil with potato pancakes, known as latkes, and jam-filled donuts called sufganiyot.

Before retiring to the warmth of their homes, their collective voices filled Main Street Square with prayers and songs. Following tradition, the youngest attendee joined Dr. Benn to light the menorah.

One switch flip lights the middle candle — the shamash, or “helper” candle, which is used to light the others. A second flip lights the first night’s candle on the far right. A volunteer from the synagogue will come to Main Street Square each night to light the candles until Hanukkah is over on Monday, Dec. 26.