Hardhats optimistic as they get on the practice field

"We're excited and anxious just for something to do," he said with a smile.

Torve said their schedule has been redone, although it is still anybody's guess on if all of the teams at this point will be able to play or the road tournaments are still a go.

"We're going to have a baseball season, we just don't know exactly what it is going to look like," he said.

The new schedule is set to begin June 10 at home against West Fargo, N.D., followed by possible tournaments in Sioux Falls and Omaha, Neb. The Hardhats and across-the-parking-lot rival Post 320 will square up on June 23.

Post 22 will host the annual Firecracker Tournament, as well as the Veteran's Classic to mid July.

Torve said that it is their first week, so it is hard to tell just how they look.

"A lot of our guys have practiced during the break on their own, so some guys are ahead and some guys aren't," he said. "We've got about a month until our first game. We won't get everything done that we want to prior to the first game, but we'll be ready to go."