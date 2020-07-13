Hardhats score 11 runs in fifth, Richey fans 10 in win over Sturgis

Rapid City Post 22 exploded for 11 runs in the fifth inning and Hardhat starter Dylan Richey threw a sparking two-hit, 10-strikeout performance during Post 22’s 16-1 win over Sturgis Post 33 on Monday at Strong Field in Sturgis.
The Hardhats were playing their fifth game in four days, including a Friday doubleheader against Brandon Valley that was delayed by a thunderstorm and didn’t finish up until 1 a.m. Saturday.
“It’s nice to come out on top anytime no matter what your schedule is,” Post 22 head coach Kelvin Torve said. “Baseball is an everyday grind and our guys are responding.”
Richey, who faced only two batters over the minimum, threw 11 first-pitch strikes in his first action in over two weeks after spraining his ankle rounding first base against Harrisburg.
“Dylan was just prepared for tonight,” Torve said. “He works very hard, he’s very diligent. His work ethic, he would do whatever the trainers would let him do.”
Sturgis pitcher Gage Murphey gave the Titans a strong start on the mound. Murphey was perfect through two innings but got touched for three runs in the third.
Post 22 got on the scoreboard in the third when Hunter Tillery drew a walk and raced around to score after Dalton Klosterman laid down a bunt that led to a throwing error by the Titans.
The next batter up, Bransen Kuehl, gave Richey a little breathing room in the top of the third inning when he drove a Murphey offering over the centerfield wall for a two-run home run.
Post 22 upped its lead to 5-0 after four innings when another throwing error led to Tillery and Klosterman scoring.
Kain Peters relieved Murphey in the fifth after the Titan starter was touched for five more runs. Peters gave up three earned runs while recording one out before Colton Cruickshank came in and gave up three more runs in two-thirds of an inning on the mound.
“I like Murphey. He beat us last year and pitched us tough earlier this year. He’s got guts on the mound. He pitches with heart,” Torve said. “But we were disciplined at the plate and didn’t swing at anything we weren’t supposed.”
Tillery and Klosterman both scored three runs for Post 22 despite not registering a hit. Kuehl, Colton Hartford, Ryan Bachman and Richey all scored twice for third Hardhats. Kuehl finished with three RBIs. Bachman and Matthew Hegre, in his first action this season as a super senior, drove in two runs and scored once.
The win sends Post 22 (23-8) into this week’s Veteran’s Classic baseball tournament on a high note. The Hardhats, who will host the tournament along with Rapid City Post 320, open against the 406 Fliers at p.m. Thursday before playing the nightcap at 8 p.m. against Gillette, Wyo.
