Hardhats score 11 runs in fifth, Richey fans 10 in win over Sturgis

The next batter up, Bransen Kuehl, gave Richey a little breathing room in the top of the third inning when he drove a Murphey offering over the centerfield wall for a two-run home run.

Post 22 upped its lead to 5-0 after four innings when another throwing error led to Tillery and Klosterman scoring.

Kain Peters relieved Murphey in the fifth after the Titan starter was touched for five more runs. Peters gave up three earned runs while recording one out before Colton Cruickshank came in and gave up three more runs in two-thirds of an inning on the mound.

“I like Murphey. He beat us last year and pitched us tough earlier this year. He’s got guts on the mound. He pitches with heart,” Torve said. “But we were disciplined at the plate and didn’t swing at anything we weren’t supposed.”

Tillery and Klosterman both scored three runs for Post 22 despite not registering a hit. Kuehl, Colton Hartford, Ryan Bachman and Richey all scored twice for third Hardhats. Kuehl finished with three RBIs. Bachman and Matthew Hegre, in his first action this season as a super senior, drove in two runs and scored once.

The win sends Post 22 (23-8) into this week’s Veteran’s Classic baseball tournament on a high note. The Hardhats, who will host the tournament along with Rapid City Post 320, open against the 406 Fliers at p.m. Thursday before playing the nightcap at 8 p.m. against Gillette, Wyo.

