Hardrocker women overcome deficit, drop Orediggers

Michaela Shaklee hit a 3-pointer with four seconds remaining to lift the South Dakota School of Mines women's basketball team to a big 75-74 win over Colorado School of Mines Saturday night during a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference matchup in Golden, Colo.

Fighting for a playoff spot, the Hardrockers battled back from a 19-point first-quarter deficit for the win, which moved them to 13-8 in league play and 15-10 overall.

After falling behind 19-2 toward the end of the first frame, the Hardrockers went on a 19-0 run to knot the game at 21-21 at the 6:50 mark of the second quarter on a Ryan Weiss 3-pointer — one of seven on the night for her.

SD Mines went into halftime down by five, 36-31. The Orediggers extended their edge to nine points at the start of the third period, but the 'Rockers quickly erased that advantage with a 13-0 run into the fourth quarter on a 3-pointer from Weiss, followed by a pair of Molly McCabe fast-break layups. The visitors went on to extend their edge to seven points at the 3:32 mark after a Weiss 3-pointer.

But the Orediggers fought back and with 53 seconds remaining in the game had gained a one-point edge, 75-74. The game was won on a baseline 3-pointer from Michaela Shaklee with four seconds left.