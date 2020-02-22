Hardrocker women overcome deficit, drop Orediggers

Michaela Shaklee hit a 3-pointer with four seconds remaining to lift the South Dakota School of Mines women's basketball team to a big 75-74 win over Colorado School of Mines Saturday night during a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference matchup in Golden, Colo.
Fighting for a playoff spot, the Hardrockers battled back from a 19-point first-quarter deficit for the win, which moved them to 13-8 in league play and 15-10 overall.
After falling behind 19-2 toward the end of the first frame, the Hardrockers went on a 19-0 run to knot the game at 21-21 at the 6:50 mark of the second quarter on a Ryan Weiss 3-pointer — one of seven on the night for her.
SD Mines went into halftime down by five, 36-31. The Orediggers extended their edge to nine points at the start of the third period, but the 'Rockers quickly erased that advantage with a 13-0 run into the fourth quarter on a 3-pointer from Weiss, followed by a pair of Molly McCabe fast-break layups. The visitors went on to extend their edge to seven points at the 3:32 mark after a Weiss 3-pointer.
But the Orediggers fought back and with 53 seconds remaining in the game had gained a one-point edge, 75-74. The game was won on a baseline 3-pointer from Michaela Shaklee with four seconds left.
Individually, Weiss finished with 25 points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal. Sami Steffeck ended with 21 points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal. McCabe had 12 markers, four rebounds, one assist and two steals.
Anna Haugen, who went into the weekend needing 25 points to reach the 1,000-point milestone, came out of the weekend now needing just two points. She notched seven on Saturday.
South Dakota Mines will close out the regular season when it hosts Black Hills State on Friday.
UCCS completes weekend sweep
After picking up a big win over Colorado Mines on Saturday, the Black Hills State women’s basketball team suffered a heartbreaking 57-56 defeat to the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs on Saturday.
The Yellow Jackets carried a three-point lead at 56-53 with under a minute remaining in the fourth, before Ellie Moore gave the Mountain Lions a 57-56 lead on a two-point jumper with nine second left in regulation.
Racquel Wientjes missed a layup with four seconds remaining to regain the lead and UCCS secured the rebound to seal the win.
The Mountain Lions got off to a great start, taking a 18-4 lead into the second quarter.
Over the next two quarters, BHSU would work its way back in the game and trailed 45-39 heading into the fourth.
Kaity Hovasse paced UCCS with 11 points, while Moore finished with 10.
Morgan Ham led the Yellow Jackets with 27 points, Wientjes chipped in with 13 and Katie Messler finished with eight rebounds.
You have free articles remaining.
Black Hills State (16-10 overall, 13-8 RMAC) will play at the South Dakota School of Mines to close out the regular season on Friday.
Men’s Basketball
Hardrocker men rally past Orediggers
The South Dakota School of Mines men’s basketball team snapped Colorado Mines’ five-game win streak Saturday with a 78-73 victory at Lockridge Arena in Golden, Colo.
The opening half was a hard-fought one for both teams as the Hardrockers carried a one-point advantage at 34-33 at the break.
The second half was close, before SD Mines pulled away in the last few minutes to put the game out of reach.
Mitchell Sueker led the way for the Hardrockers with 26 points and 10 rebounds, while Logan Elers finished with 20 points.
Allec Williams chipped in with 12 points for SD Mines.
Brendan Sullivan paced the Orediggers with 14 points, while Titus Reed and Ben Boone added 14 points apiece.
South Dakota Mines (16-11 overall, 13-8 RMAC) will host Black Hills State to close out the regular season on Friday.
UCCS uses early lead to beat Yellow Jackets
The University of Colorado-Colorado Springs jumped out to an early lead on its way to picking up a 73-61 win over Black Hills State on Saturday.
The Mountain Lions carried a 22-10 lead to start the game, before holding a 34-20 advantage at the half.
Although the Yellow Jackets outscored UCCS in the second half, it wasn’t enough as the Mountain Lions held on for the win.
Padiet Wang paced UCCS with 24 points, Parker Gaddis added 15 points and Blend Avdili finished with 14.
Meanwhile, Joel Scott led BHSU with 24 points, while Antonio Capley added 14 points and Sava Dukic chipped in with 10.
Black Hills State (19-8 overall, 16-5 RMAC) closes out the regular season at South Dakota Mines on Friday.