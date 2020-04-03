Harris counts his blessings, not lost millions

Asked about that effect, Harris pointed to the millions of workers laid off as the virus has wrecked the global economy.

"I can't get mad about how things happen ... when there are so many people in the world and in America right now who can't even say they have a job because they lost it because of the coronavirus," Harris said. "I'm just happy that I'm able to say that I have a job."

Like so many sports fans who are making do without the daily diversions of games, Harris said he's focusing on his family during these strange times where he can't even work out with his teammates.

"Really for me I think this is a great opportunity to get close with your family again," Harris said. "I just found out my oldest daughter, her school just got canceled for the rest of the year. It's really just being at home and being with the family. We made a little gym in the basement where I can still get the work in and just stay ready."

While part of his day is spent working out, "we've been blessed to have (this time) together because usually during this time I would be home and the kids would be at school and my wife would be doing something," Harris said. "Now we're kind of just all forced to be together. I'm cooking dinner every night."