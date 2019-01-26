A Harrold teenager is the winner of this year's Lloyd W. Rypkema Memorial Horse Award.
This year's award goes to Haley Husted, a sophomore at Highmore-Harrold High School. Her parents are Chad Husted and Vickie Tibbs-Husted, and her family ranches near Harrold, a small community in Hughes County about 35 miles east of Pierre in central South Dakota.
Rypkema, who died in 2010, was a Pennington County rancher and businessman who spent his life raising cattle and horses. Every year, his family awards a registered Quarter Horse foal, with bloodlines from Rypkema's own herds, to a young person involved in agriculture.
It's the eighth year the Rypkema and Hunt families have awarded a foal. This year's is a young sorrel stallion named Frost Dancer, a descendant of Rypkema's horse Devil Cat Dancer.
For the award, Black Hills-area youth ages 12-18 submit an essay outlining their horsemanship experience, and the support system they would have to care for the horse should they win.
At 15 years old, Husted is already a veteran of ranch and rodeo life. In addition to her experience competing in high school and 4-H rodeos, Husted has helped train a goat-tying horse, and hopes to train Frost Dancer for that "because I hold that event close to my heart," she wrote in her essay.
Marv Rypkema, one of Lloyd's children, told the Journal that the colt will be awarded on Saturday at the Black Hills Stock Show horse sale, after the Stallion Row is displayed, at approximately 1:30 p.m. in the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
He praised Husted's essay, and said this year's entries were strong, as in years past.
"Every year there are multiple outstanding entrants, making the choice of 'one' a hard one!" he told the Journal via email.