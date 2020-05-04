Hart Ranch GC hosting spring tourney

Hart Ranch Golf Course will host its Spring Shamble golf tournament on Saturday.
A shamble format is two-person teams playing a scramble format off the tee then best ball to the hole. Golfers can play any time before 1 p.m. Saturday. Three divisions will be held – open, senior and couples – with a five-team minimum required per division.
The per-player entry fee is $30. Non-members pay $50 for green and cart fees.
For more information, call the Hart Ranch pro shop at 605-341-5703.
Rapid City Trap and Skeet Club open Sundays
The Rapid City Trap and Skeet Club will be open Sundays from 1 to 3:30 p.m., depending on the weather.
The clubhouse will be closed except for restroom use. Shooters can use the clubhouse’s northwest window for target payments. Current social distancing recommendations are expected to be followed. The club will consider opening on Tuesdays and Thursdays at a later date.
For more information, email the Rapid City Trap and Skeet Club at shootrctc@gmail.com.
Red Rock men’s league deadline coming up
The registration deadline for the Thursday men’s league at the Golf Club at Red Rock is Sunday, May 10, or as soon as all spots in the league are filled.
League play begins May 21. Red Rock is taking only online registrations for the men’s league. The league will not use shotgun starts until COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed. Tee times will go off the first and 10th holes every 12 minutes starting at 3 p.m. Players are required to have a USGA handicap.
For more information, call the pro shop at 605-718-4710.
