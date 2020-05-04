Hart Ranch GC hosting spring tourney

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hart Ranch Golf Course will host its Spring Shamble golf tournament on Saturday.

A shamble format is two-person teams playing a scramble format off the tee then best ball to the hole. Golfers can play any time before 1 p.m. Saturday. Three divisions will be held – open, senior and couples – with a five-team minimum required per division.

The per-player entry fee is $30. Non-members pay $50 for green and cart fees.

For more information, call the Hart Ranch pro shop at 605-341-5703.

Rapid City Trap and Skeet Club open Sundays

The Rapid City Trap and Skeet Club will be open Sundays from 1 to 3:30 p.m., depending on the weather.

The clubhouse will be closed except for restroom use. Shooters can use the clubhouse’s northwest window for target payments. Current social distancing recommendations are expected to be followed. The club will consider opening on Tuesdays and Thursdays at a later date.

For more information, email the Rapid City Trap and Skeet Club at shootrctc@gmail.com.

Red Rock men’s league deadline coming up