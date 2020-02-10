Hay Camp Brewing to host film festival
  Updated
Hay Camp Brewing Company in Rapid City is hosting the Science, Technology, and Society Film Festival.

Hay Camp Brewing Company in downtown Rapid City will host a free film festival starting Wednesday with “Jurassic Park.”

The Department of Humanities at the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology is bringing The Science, Technology, and Society (STS) Film Festival to the brewery.

The schedule is as follows:

  • “Jurassic Park:” 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
  • “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 25
  • “The Fly:” 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 22

Mines' students will present a 15-minute introduction to each film. Students will also host an informal discussion with the audience after each film. Free pizza will be served.

The STS Film Festival is funded in part by the SD Humanities Council. Hay Camp Brewing Company is located at 601 Kansas City St.

