Hazardous waste event Saturday

Hazardous waste event Saturday

050914-fea-waste1 (copy)

The city will host its annual household waste event 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Central States Fairground.

 Journal Photo illustration file

Rapid City residents planning to dispose of household hazardous waste should use the Lacrosse Street entrance to the Central States Fairgrounds.

Entrances from Cambell Street and Cherry Avenue will be blocked, and drivers should use the Lacrosse Street or Centre Street to Lacrosse Street options.

Residents will be able to drop off household items like aerosols, spot removes, pool chemicals, antifreeze, pest control chemicals, lawn and garden chemicals, hobby chemicals and more.

Business and commercial items, along with ammunition and explosives, agricultural chemicals, E-waste, medical waste, lead acid batteries, tires and clean and used oil will not be accepted for disposal.

In 2019, the city received a little more than 2,500 gallons of hazardous material. The free event will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Central States Fairgrounds. 

Drivers are also asked to bring non-perishable items for the Feeding South Dakota food drive.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

