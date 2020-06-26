Health board: Native Americans more than half of Pennington County’s COIVD-19 cases

Data shows that Native Americans are being disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 in Pennington County, according to a news release from the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Health Board.
The Rapid City-based group says tribal citizens account for 53% of Pennington County COVID-19 patients while Native Americans make up 10% of the population, according to the most recent Census data.
“This shocking revelation must serve as a warning for our people and as a wake-up call to the city, state and federal governments to take immediate steps to slow its spread among our people,” CEO Jerilyn Church said in a video message on Thursday.
Great Plains obtained data from Monument Health and the Great Plains Tribal Epidemiology Center that showed tribal citizens accounted for 250 of Pennington County’s 475 cases as of June 23, the release says.
Native Americans are also disproportionately impacted by the virus across the state, according to June 26 data from the Department of Health.
Tribal citizens account for 14% of South Dakota’s COVID-19 patients while representing 9% of the population, according to the most recent Census data. Black, Hispanic and Asian Americans have even higher rates of over-representation on the state level.
Tribal leaders and health experts say Native Americans are at risk for the virus due to socio-economic health barriers, such as crowded living spaces and higher rates of diseases that make people more susceptible to contracting the virus.
Church shared the Pennington County data on June 25, which she noted was the 114th anniversary of the Lakota people’s victory over General Custer and the U.S. Military at the Battle of the Greasy Grass/Little Big Horn, also known as Custer's Last Stand.
“This day represents a proud moment in our shared history as our people stood as one to protect our sacred way of life,” Church said. “Today, the people must remain vigilant as we were on this date in 1876” because the “virus is impacting our Native American community in Pennington County disproportionately.”
Church encouraged the community to continue to wear masks and practice socially distancing. She said the Oyate Health Center will host two mass testing events in the coming weeks.
The Center held its first mass testing event last weekend and found three out of 200 people were positive for the virus.
