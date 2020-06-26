Health board: Native Americans more than half of Pennington County’s COIVD-19 cases

Tribal leaders and health experts say Native Americans are at risk for the virus due to socio-economic health barriers, such as crowded living spaces and higher rates of diseases that make people more susceptible to contracting the virus.

Church shared the Pennington County data on June 25, which she noted was the 114th anniversary of the Lakota people’s victory over General Custer and the U.S. Military at the Battle of the Greasy Grass/Little Big Horn, also known as Custer's Last Stand.

“This day represents a proud moment in our shared history as our people stood as one to protect our sacred way of life,” Church said. “Today, the people must remain vigilant as we were on this date in 1876” because the “virus is impacting our Native American community in Pennington County disproportionately.”

Church encouraged the community to continue to wear masks and practice socially distancing. She said the Oyate Health Center will host two mass testing events in the coming weeks.

The Center held its first mass testing event last weekend and found three out of 200 people were positive for the virus.

Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.

