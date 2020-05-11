Health Board says at least one positive coronavirus test came from Rapid City Walmart

The Oyate Health Center in Rapid City has begun seeing an uptick of positive COVID-19 cases at its facility, according to Jerilyn Church, CEO of the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Health Board and the health center.
In the past week, 12 positive coronavirus cases have been reported at the Oyate Health Center, she said Monday night.
"Last week, the Oyate Health Center conducted 46 COVID-19 tests for relatives who presented with symptoms. Twelve of our relatives tested positive for the virus, seven of which were on Saturday alone. Of the 46 tests conducted last week, 34 tested negative," Church said in a statement.
She said Indian Health Service was immediately notified of the results, and the South Dakota Department of Health was notified that at least one of the positive cases is an employee of the Lacrosse Street Walmart in north Rapid City.
"It is uncertain if other employees tested positive and to what degree the public may have been exposed. I also spoke with Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender regarding these recent developments," Church said. "It is widely known that American Indians and Alaska Natives are at higher risk for serious illness or death if infected with the COVID-19 virus. Therefore, we are encouraging our OHC relatives to continue to shelter in place, practice social distancing, practice frequent hand-washing, and to wear masks if you must be in public."
Church said the Southwest Clinic at the Oyate Health Center is conducting COVID-19 testing for those who have symptoms that include fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, chills, decreased sense of smell or taste.
Church said the clinic will continue to operate for those who are experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19. The Southwest Clinic is open from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Urgent Care hours are 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
