The first company to take advantage of a U.S. Air Force program offering leases of office space at Ellsworth Air Force Base, has outgrown its building at the base.
Signify Health, formerly known as Advance Health, has been located on the first floor of the Financial Services Center building at EAFB since 2015. Now, it plans to move its expanding workforce to Rapid City in the near future, according to a company official.
“It has been a great partnership, but we have outgrown the space ahead of expectations and, based on new contracts in the Air Force, we plan on moving off base to Rapid City for the convenience of our employees,” Signify Health Chief Operating Officer David Pierre said in an email.
Virginia-based Advance Health worked with the Governor’s Office of Economic Development with the lease arrangement with Ellsworth coming about through the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority, the Rapid City Economic Development Partnership, and the Air Force’s Enhanced Use Lease program, which allows military bases to rent available space to companies for fair-market value.
Advance Health continued to add employees since opening its Ellsworth call center, with the expansion continuing after Advance Health merged with CenseoHealth in November of 2017, and changed its name to Signify Health in July of this year.
The company has been hiring this fall and is currently at 210 employees, Pierre said. The company is seeking space in downtown Rapid City, and once a new home is found, an additional 140 employees will be hired, he said.
The company's approach to health care involves matching patients with the best health-care providers at the time they need one and where they need one.
“We have the largest network of remote clinicians — doctors and nurse practitioners that go into health-plan members’ homes and deliver on our innovative model of care that meets patients where they are,” Pierre said.
Competitive Cheer gym
Rapid City Central High School competitive-cheerleading coach Jenna Farrar plans to open a gym in east Rapid City catering to recreational and all-star competitive-cheer training for boys and girls from ages 5 through 18.
Rushmore Athletics is slated to open next May at 1645 Concourse Drive, off of Elk Vale Road in Rapid Valley.
Sioux Falls, Mitchell and Brookings all have their own cheer-training clubs, Farrar said.
“It’s time that we got one in Rapid,” she said.
Farrar is leasing about two-thirds of a large warehouse formerly housing a crossfit gym, she said.
Plans call for a 2,500-square-foot floor for cheer training and a tumbling track.
“I don’t need quite as much room as a gymnastics floor, but it’s still quite a big area,” Farrar said.
She plans to offer recreational (non-competitive) cheer classes, classes for competitive cheer both for sanctioned high-school cheer and traveling all-star cheer teams, she said.
Also planned are tot cheer programs for kids age 3-6, what she called a cheer-abilities class for those with disabilities, and tumbling classes.
Registration starts in April, with a projected opening date of May 6, she said.
Check out Rushmore Athletics’ Facebook page for more information. A website should be up and running after the first of the new year, she said.
“It’s going to be really nice to have another program for kids in Rapid City,” Farrar said.
A summer glow in winter?
The papered-over windows at 519 Main St. in Rapid City announce a 24-hour tanning salon "coming soon," to the space formerly occupied by Jo-Jo Bean's Bath Treats, which moved to Box Elder earlier this year.
More signage refers those seeking details on the new tanning salon to Studio 19 Salon right next door. No opening date is listed.