Hear true story of escape from communism at Constitution Day event

In honor of Constitution Day, the Black Hills Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution invites the public to a tea featuring guest speaker Peter Vodenka, author of “Journey for Freedom.” The tea will take place at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 17 in the Christian Life Center at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church in Rapid City.

Seating is limited; advance reservations are required. RSVP to events@bh.sdsdar.org. Freewill donations are requested.

Constitution Day celebrates the birthday of the United States Constitution. It’s observed on Sept. 17, the day in 1787 that delegates to the Constitutional Convention signed the Constitution in Philadelphia. Constitution Day also recognizes those individuals who become United States citizens.

Vodenka, who became a United States citizen and now lives in Rapid City, will tell the amazing true story of fleeing communism in his presentation titled “Escape from Communist Czechoslovakia: The Riveting Story of Journey for Freedom.”

Vodenka spent 10 years planning his escape from Czechoslovakia. In June 1983, at age 27, he and his wife, Lily, and their preschool-aged son and daughter defected. On a cold, rainy night, the family ran for their lives while being chased by border guards, automatic weapons and dogs.

“I knew one of three things would happen,” Vodenka said. “We would be shot, we would be handcuffed and sent to prison, or we would be free.”

The Vodenka family risked their lives in order to enjoy the freedoms Americans are guaranteed by the United States Constitution. Vodenka, now a successful businessman, travels nationwide speaking about his passion – to cherish and guard American freedoms and to remind United States citizens to respect their freedoms and never take them for granted.

Constitution Week

There are two documents of paramount importance to American history -- the Declaration of Independence, which forged our national identity, and the United States Constitution, which set forth the framework for the federal government that is still in use today.

While Independence Day is a beloved national holiday, fewer people know about Constitution Day and Constitution Week, an annual commemoration of the document that upholds and protects the freedoms central to our American way of life.

The Daughters of the American Revolution organization initiated the observance of Constitution Week in 1955, when DAR petitioned Congress to dedicate Sept. 17–23 annually to the commemoration of Constitution Week. Congress adopted the resolution, and on Aug. 2, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed it into Public Law #915.

Daughters of the American Revolution is one of the largest patriotic women’s organizations in the world. The nonprofit, non-political service organization is for women who are directly descended from a person involved in the United States’ efforts toward independence. Daughters of the American Revolution promotes historic preservation, education and patriotism with more than 185,000 members in about 3,000 chapters nationwide and in foreign countries.

Go to facebook.com/southdakotadar or dar.org for more information about Daughters of the American Revolution, and go to constitutionday.com for more information about Constitution Day.