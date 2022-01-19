Hearing rescheduled for man arrested after pursuit

An initial appearance for a 50-year-old man facing charges after police pursuit Monday night had his initial appearance postponed Wednesday.

Corrections officers told Judge Scott Bogue that the suspect, Daniel Blake, scheduled that was being uncooperative. The court appearance was rescheduled for Thursday.

Blake was arrested Monday night following an approximately 30-mile pursuit from Box Elder to Wasta. He faces charges that include aggravated assault against a law enforcement officers, aggravated eluding, false imprisonment and intentional damage to property $400 to $1,000.

The incident began when the Box Elder Police Department responded to a disturbance call in the 100 block of Box Elder Road West around 10 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, two people were seen getting into a 1979 Dodge Jamboree camper. One of the people was identified as Blake. The other was a 37-year-old man who has not been charged.

Sgt. Nick Fahlberg said Tuesday that the driver swerved at an officer who jumped out of the way. The officers, along with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office and state Highway Patrol pursued Blake east on Highway 1416 to Wasta where the Jamboree went through two fences and got stuck on railroad tracks.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

