Pennington County will conduct multiple hearings beginning today on a long-lingering and controversial plan by Croell Inc. to expand a mine along U.S. Highway 16.
The Pennington County Planning Commission will conduct a hearing on the Croell mining/construction permit applications at 3 p.m. today in the County Commission Chambers at the County Administration Building in Rapid City.
The Pennington County Commission is then scheduled to conduct a special meeting at 9 a.m. Friday in the Commission Chambers to potentially act on the Planning Commission's recommendation. Another special commission meeting is tentatively scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, if extra time is needed to consider and act on the matter.
For several years, Croell has been attempting to win county approval of a plan to expand the size of the so-called Perli Pit Quarry for limestone mining. The pit is between Bear Country USA and the America's Founding Fathers Exhibit, south of Rapid City.
The issue has been before county officials numerous times and has generated litigation, some of which is still pending. Opponents of the proposed expansion, including property owners in the area, have said the Highway 16 corridor — which is the route tourists take to Mount Rushmore — is an inappropriate place for the dust, traffic and other problems that could be caused by an expanded mine.