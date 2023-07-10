Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute is now using the Abbott leadless pacemaker, the world’s only leadless pacemaker designed to be retrieved. The Aveir VR leadless pacemakers provide new, more precise options to assist physicians in the treatment of patients with certain abnormal heart rhythms.

Saverio Barbera, M.D., an Electrophysiologist at the Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute, performed the first successful implant of this new technology in May. Like other leadless pacemakers, Aveir VR does not require insulated wires — known as cardiac leads — to deliver electrical energy to the heart. The benefit comes as the device is implanted directly into the heart’s right lower chamber using a minimally invasive procedure.

Additionally, this new technology includes a longer battery life, which can last up to two times longer than existing leadless options.

“This pacemaker is another leap forward for our patients. The estimates for the longevity of the device’s battery are up to 25 years, which is utterly remarkable. It’s also beneficial that the device is capable of being upgraded with updated software. That means that the single lead device can transition to a dual chamber leadless system as soon as the FDA approves the upgrade, which is expected in the near future. Overall, this technology is a game changer in the field of cardiac pacing,” Barbera said.

“The physicians and caregivers at the Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute continue to provide cutting edge treatments using the newest technology,” said Jake Staley, director of the Heart and Vascular Institute. “We are always working to leverage the best technology to provide the highest quality outcomes for our patients. This includes the new leadless pacemaker that allows clinicians to measure electric signals to assess the correct placement of the device before final fixation within the heart.”

Monument honored for chest pain treatment

For the 12th consecutive year, Monument Health has received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2023. Monument Health is one of only 262 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor.

The award recognizes Monument Health’s commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients and signifies that Monument Health has reached an aggressive goal of treating these patients to standard levels of care as outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations.

“We are very proud of the collaboration amongst our physicians, advanced practice providers, nursing staff, and support staff to achieve this award for the twelfth year in a row,” said Interventional Cardiologist Joseph Tuma, M.D., FACC, FSCAI. “At Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute, we place a tremendous focus on providing quality care. Excellent patient outcomes are our top priority, and we remain committed to providing outstanding care in the treatment of patients with chest pain and heart attack.”

To receive the Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award, Monument Health has demonstrated sustained achievement in the Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry for two consecutive years (2021 and 2022), and performed at the highest level for specific performance measures. Full participation in the registry engages hospitals in a robust quality improvement process using data to drive improvements in adherence to guideline recommendations and overall quality of care provided to heart attack patients.

“It is an honor to award Monument Health with the Platinum Performance Award for their valuable national leadership and dedication to meeting comprehensive performance measures in patient care,” said Michael C. Kontos, MD, FACC, chair of the NCDR Chest Pain – MI Registry Steering Subcommittee, and cardiologist at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center. “The receipt of this award indicates that Monument Health remains committed to providing top quality, guideline-driven care for heart attack patients. Their success ensures patients are receiving the highest quality cardiovascular care.”

The Centers for Disease Control estimates that more than 800,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year. A heart attack occurs when a blood clot in a coronary artery partially or completely blocks blood flow to the heart muscle. Treatment guidelines include administering aspirin upon arrival and discharge, timely restoration of blood flow to the blocked artery, smoking cessation counseling and cardiac rehabilitation, among others.

The Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry empowers health care provider teams to consistently treat heart attack patients according to the most current, science-based guidelines and establishes a national standard for understanding and improving the quality, safety and outcomes of care provided for patients with coronary artery disease, specifically high-risk heart attack patients.