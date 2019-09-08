Instincts kicked in for Gary Price on Sept. 11, 2013, when he broke into a cold sweat while working out on his 40 acres.
His wife, Brenda, thought he had been bitten by a rattlesnake but he knew he was having a heart attack. In an ambulance on the way to the Regional Health Rapid City Hospital Emergency Department, first responders performed CPR. Once in the ED, he went into cardiopulmonary arrest. Gary had suffered what many refer to as a widowmaker heart attack.
Gary would spend 72 hours in a medically-induced coma while Regional Health caregivers worked to cool his body. Brenda was worried that Gary would wake up brain dead, but miraculously he suffered minimal damage.
Gary was in and out of the hospital from September until December and then went through two years of cardiac rehab.
Life has changed for the Prices since Gary’s heart attack. Diets have changed, he quit smoking, and they walk more. A lot more. Five years ago Gary was an honoree at the American Heart Association (AHA) Heart Ball, which began his relationship with the AHA. He decided to try out the Heart Walk in Rapid City, and the next year he participated in Rapid City and Pierre Heart Walks. Then two years ago he walked in those two walks plus a third in their new favorite walking spot, Washington D.C.
Gary walks during the Heart Walk with an American flag, and Brenda staffs the water station with the grandkids. This year the grandkids are all old enough to walk themselves, so they will be joining Gary during the Rapid City Heart Walk. Gary is a Heart Walk team coach, and he has volunteered to sell Heart Walk shirts on the sixth anniversary of his heart attack.
You have free articles remaining.
“You know, most people don’t believe that I’ve had a heart attack,” he said.
The 2019 Heart Walk in Rapid City begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Main Street Square. There will be booths focused on heart and lung health, an inflatable heart and lung, entertainment and the walk itself. Gary will be there carrying the American flag.
If you’d like to purchase a 2019 Heart Walk shirt, you can find them in the Regional Health Rapid City Hospital lobby from Sept. 9-11, with Gary working the booth the afternoon of Sept. 11.
“(If) 50 years ago somebody went through what I did, they would be an invalid the rest of their life. Had they made it, they wouldn’t have worked anymore,” Gary said. “So I got stubborn and said ‘No, that’s not going to happen.’”
To find out more about the Heart Walk, create a team, or join a team visit westcentralsdheartwalk.org.